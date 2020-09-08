Coronavirus Australia live updates September 9: First NSW venue closed over COVID-19 safety breaches; Victoria to revamp contact tracing and revisit roadmap requirements

A US tech giant is set to revamp Victoria’s COVID-19 contact tracing amid criticism from the federal government that it is not up to speed in detecting and responding to outbreaks.

Silicon Valley group Salesforce will install a data management system within the state’s health department which will send automated text messages to health authorities, infected people and potentially their close contacts under the streamlined plan, boosting the speed of the process.

The Victorian government is understood to have rejected the offer by the tech giant earlier during the pandemic. The technology already supports contact tracing in Western Australia, South Australia and New Zealand.

Premier Daniel Andrews said yesterday that Salesforce would consolidate various platforms into one digital hub for contact tracing.

“(It) just means that there is less pen and paper, there is less manual data entry.”

A second product from the Australian Defence Force, which utilises artificial intelligence, will also help to configure connections and patterns during contact tracing.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt today said Victoria’s second coronavirus wave “could largely have been avoided” if the state’s contact tracing system had been more efficient.