Conor McKenna slams AFL media coverage, claims reporters ‘treat players like a piece of meat’, Essendon Bombers

Departing Essendon star Conor McKenna has fired a parting shot at the AFL’s media coverage, calling for journalsits to be held accountable for their actions.

Despite being just 24 years of age, McKenna pulled the pin on his 79-game AFL career effectively immediately, after battling homesickness for the majority of the season.

McKenna’s final AFL season wasn’t without drama, after he became the first AFL player to test positive to COVID-19 after a open house visit earlier in the season.

While he would only miss one game through suspension from the incident, it was reported by some pundits that he could be suspended for the entire season, with the errant reporting not lost on the Bombers star.

No matter what job you have in life there are always repercussions, but the way the media works in Melbourne there doesn’t seem to be,” McKenna told ABC.

“There’s just a free-for-all to say whatever they want.

“If there are no repercussions, they’ll just continue to do that and treat players like a piece of meat.

“If there are no repercussions, why would they change? I think it’s something the AFL should look at.

“They’re willing to say whatever they want so they can be the first person to say it, rather than being right. I definitely think they should be held accountable.”

McKenna was also left disappointed by the fact that his physical condition was seemingly put second behind the impact of his positive test on the AFL season.

“The reality of it is, I had a deadly disease … [but] people were more worried about the AFL being put off than my actual life,” he said.

“They put AFL football before me. No matter who it is, they should never be treated like that … one thing I won’t miss about Australia is the majority of the AFL media.

“I think they’re harsh and negative and don’t take into consideration how people might deal with it.”