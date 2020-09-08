Clippers Paul George, Kawhi Leonard lead Clippers to win over Nuggets

Kawhi Leonard blocked a dunk at the rim with one finger. It was part of a defensive effort that deserved a big hand for propelling the Los Angeles Clippers down the stretch.

Paul George scored 32 points, Leonard added 23 along with a big late block and the dynamic duo helped the Clippers rally for a 113-107 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Tuesday.

Leonard did a little bit of everything as he grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out six assists. He also had two blocks, including one late on a dunk attempt by Jamal Murray at the rim. Leonard’s middle finger appeared to get just enough of the ball to keep it out of the basket.

“I didn’t know it was one finger. It was a heck of a play. It was impressive,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “I didn’t even know where he came from. It was a heck of a play.”

Kawhi Leonard’s blocked shot on Jamal Murray (Getty/ESPN)

The block led to a tonne of reactions from fans and pundits on social media.

Los Angeles now takes a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Thursday, 11.0am AEST.

With his team trailing 97-90 early in the fourth quarter, Rivers called a timeout to calm down the Clippers. Fueled by defence, Los Angeles went on a 14-4 run to take a 104-101 lead. The Clippers wouldn’t trail again.

“The game came down to one of the two teams was going to play some defence,” Rivers said. “For 3 1/2 quarters both teams were basically scoring. In the last six minutes it was our defence.

“We had our lapses. There’s no doubt about that. But overall, when we locked in we were really good.”

Lou Williams all but sealed the win with a driving layup that extended the lead to six with 2:04 left. George turned in a torrid shooting night. He finished 12 of 18 from the floor, including five 3-pointers.

Kawhi Leonard (Getty)

“He did a great job. He came out there with energy, led us on both ends of the floor,” Leonard said of George. “We just followed his lead.”

Nikola Jokic finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Denver despite a sore right wrist that had him questionable before the game.

“They’re talented,” Jokic said. “They’re favorites on paper and everything, have maybe the better starting unit, more players, whatever. Coach, whatever. … Today, we didn’t close well.

“The effort needs to be there to give ourselves a chance to win a game.”

The All-Star centre had the pass of the night in the third quarter, when he grabbed a rebound, quickly spun around and sent a perfect, full-court strike to Jerami Grant for a dunk.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball over Ivica Zubac (Getty)

Jokic proved to be a handful for the Clippers with JaMychal Green, Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell picking up early fouls trying to cover him. Zubac fouled out with 4:07 remaining.

Asked to describe what makes Jokic so hard to guard, guard Patrick Beverley said he’s almost like Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic: “A lot of flailing. Puts a lot of pressure on referees to make the right call.”

Jokic shrugged off the assertion (after being told what flailing means) and took aim at the lob-sided free throw count in favour of the Clippers.

“They had 26 free throws. We had 10,” Jokic said.

“I mean, I’m just showing the ref that it’s a foul.”