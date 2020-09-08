Chrissy Teigen Lets ‘Dr. Luna’ Perform Sonograms on Her

WENN/Instar

The pregnant model and TV host takes to her Twitter account to share with fans an adorable video taken when her daughter tags along with her to a doctor appointment.

Chrissy Teigen is showing off how involved her firstborn was with the progress of her latest pregnancy. On Monday, September 7, the model and TV host, who is expecting her third child with singer husband John Legend, shared a heartwarming video that captured her four-year-old daughter assisting a sonogram.

The short clip, shared by Chrissy on Twitter, displayed Luna guiding the doctor’s hand around her mother’s belly. When she finally saw the fetus on the monitor, the little girl made excited sound. In the accompaniment of the footage, the “Bring the Funny” judge wrote, “dr Luna! she mainly wants to work on animals but she feels like I’m pretty similar these days.”

Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna assisting a sonogram.

Chrissy’s move to let Luna take part during her doctor’s appointment was met with compliments. One Twitter user commented, “What a cool experience for her!” Another praised, “Beautiful way to show a little girl how a baby is carried in a woman’s body. Wonderful life lesson!! Luna will always remember that!! Good job mom!” A third applauded her, “What an amazing moment you allowed her to experience! You’re a good mom.”

Chrissy Teigen’s ultrasound video received positive comments from fans.

While she focused on Luna’s involvement in her Twitter post, Chrissy opened up about dealing with anxiety amid her pregnancy on Instagram. “On weekends we freak out! Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut,” she began sharing.

“one day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters! But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own,” the 34-year-old continued. “all is well. @Drthaisaliabadi @drsteverad.”

<br />

Days before, Chrissy informed her social media followers that she got a thumb up from a doctor to undergo Botox treatments. “(I) was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms,” she tweeted about the treatment for “really really bad pregnancy headaches.”