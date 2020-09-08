Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky’s belated Father’s day post is adorable

Superhero on screen and superdad off it. Chris Hemsworth, who’s tough as iron as Thor in the Marvel Universe’s superhero films, is an adorable father off screen. Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky shared an adorable post about the actor on Instagram that has got everyone going gaga about it.

Elsa shared a picture of a shirtless Chris Hemsworth in a bathtub playing with their daughter. The post is a belated Father’s Day post to show the world what an amazing dad Chris is to his children. In the click, Chris’ face is covered with foam and has a goofy expression. While his daughter is all smiles and clearly having a great time with her daddy dearest. Elsa captioned the picture saying, ‘A little late, but happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there. specially to this one. @chrishemsworth.’











Amidst this quarantine, the Hemsworths’ have given us several family goals. Elsa and Chris love to share glimpses from their lockdown life with their adorable kids – India (8 year old daughter) and twins Sasha and Tristan. Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor in Thor: Love And Thunder which will release in 2022.