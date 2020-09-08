China’s Xi says China acted openly and transparently on COVID-19 By

© . Meeting to commend role models in China’s fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
BEIJING () – Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China acted in an open and transparent manner on the COVID-19 outbreak and that it had taken concrete efforts that helped save tens of millions of lives around the world during the pandemic.
Xi, speaking at a ceremony honouring role models during the country’s fight against the disease, said China is the first major economy to return to growth during the pandemic – a fact he said demonstrates the country’s strong abilities and vitality.
