Home Technology China launches global data security initiative to to counter US' "Clean Network,quot;...

China launches global data security initiative to to counter US' "Clean Network,quot; program, urges countries to oppose "mass surveillance against other states,quot; (Chun Han Wong/Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6


Chun Han Wong / Wall Street Journal:

China launches global data security initiative to to counter US’ “Clean Network,rdquo; program, urges countries to oppose “mass surveillance against other states,rdquo;  —  Move, unveiled Tuesday is meant to counter U.S. Clean Network effort,nbsp; —  HONG KONG,mdash;China is launching …

RELATED ARTICLES

©