Cate Blanchett Wore A Mask And Looked Amazing As Usual

By
Bradley Lamb
-
2

Updated 16 minutes ago. Posted 16 minutes ago

Wears a mask to show she cares.

Good morning, this post is literally about Cate Blanchett, my queen, wearing a mask because she’s responsible and considerate and cares about other people!!!


Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis / Getty Images

Whilst in Venice for the Venice Film Festival (which is happening, idk why) she was the picture of public health perfection 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰.


Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty Images

And it’s not even a fancy mask, just your basic blue surgical mask.


Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

Function over fashion!!! I love this from her.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Absolutely stunning!!


Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

She did this and that!


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

When it’s not on her face because she’s social distancing, she’s always keeping it handy 🙂 🙂 :).


Stefania D’alessandro / WireImage

And she doesn’t just wear protection, but she gets her temperature checked like a star citizen of the world!!


Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

ICON!!!


Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty Images

A true role model for our problematic adults who won’t wear masks for some unknown reason!!


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / GC Images

Thank you Cate for your mask wearing, perfect self!!!!


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Stay healthy and wear a mask, people! Ciao!

