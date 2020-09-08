Canucks GM on goaltender Jacob Markstrom: ‘We want him back’

The Vancouver Canucks went further in the 2020 playoffs than many expected, coming within a single game of the Western Conference Final. GM Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green spoke with the media Tuesday (audio via TSN radio) about where the team goes from here, with Jacob Markstrom’s future front and center.

The goaltender is a pending free agent who is coming off an excellent season but was injured in the second round, leading to Thatcher Demko’s coming-out party. Even with Demko’s performance, Benning was clear about his desire to bring back the more veteran goaltender:

“We’re going to try and figure out a way that makes sense for us and makes Jacob and his agent happy. Try and figure out a deal to get him signed. We want him back. We’re going to start working on that this week,” Benning said.

Markstrom, who could potentially hit the free agent market as the best available goaltender depending on some other situations, is coming off his best season in the NHL. In 43 appearances he went 23-16-4 with a .918 save percentage, a performance that made Benning call him the team’s MVP. Demko is signed for next season at just a $1.05M cap hit, and Benning pointed out multiple times the fact that the Canucks believe they need two strong goaltenders to handle the tough travel schedule of the Western Conference.