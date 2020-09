Less than two years after the Kansas City Chiefs parted ways with Kareem Hunt, the Cleveland Browns are paying the running back originally from Northeast Ohio.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday afternoon that the Browns and Hunt have agreed to a two-year contract extension that includes $8.5 million in guaranteed money and could be worth up to $13.25 million.

Hunt, 25, thanked the organization via Instagram for the deal that could keep him tied to the club for the next three years.