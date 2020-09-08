Broncos halves cop huge whack from Peter Sterling

Rugby league legend Peter Sterling has roasted the Brisbane Broncos’ halves pairing for kicking “poorly” during their loss to the Penrith Panthers.

The Broncos last Thursday look a much-improved side as they remained competitive for most of the match before the Panthers kicked away to claim a 25-12 win.

Despite the competitive effort from the Broncos, who have only won one game since the NRL resumed in late May, Sterling was critical of the kicking game from young halves Tom Dearden and Sean O’Sullivan.

The Parramatta great said the duo must start reviewing their kicking games and find a way to assess themselves after producing a number of sloppy finishes at the end of their sets.

“When I was playing, I gave myself a mark for every kick when I went back and reviewed the game,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

“Obviously out of ten, each kick has its merits. If you put a short kick in and you score from it, it might be a ten out of ten.

“But if you’re kicking for field position, sometimes a out of ten kick could be on the back that you’ve kicked the ball well, kicked to open space and picked up the maximum result you could.

“I have a selection of kicks out of this Brisbane game. These are five out of ten kicks. My aim out of every game was to have my worst kick an eight out of ten. That doesn’t always happen but that’s what you’ve got to try and do.

“It comes back to getting yourself in the right position to kick the football, to kick it at the right time and come up with the right type of kick.”

Sterling said he hoped the young players at the Broncos were getting the correct training and mentoring to improve their kicking game going forward.

“I just hope with the young playmakers and young kickers up there in Brisbane, they’re going through a similar process,” Sterling said.

“Jack Gibson, he basically put the onus on myself to understand what the kicking game meant and what the result was that you desired.

“In this game, there was half a dozen five out of tens. It’s fine to have an improved performance, but if you’re actually looking at how to win a game, that’s an aspect you have to get right. It is absolutely huge over an 80-minute performance.”

While critiquing the performance, Sterling took particular aim at Dearden for picking the wrong spots and putting himself under pressure when it was time to kick.

“I’m seeing them on the wrong side, they’re on the short side,” he added.

“A Dearden kick, he was kicking on the left-hand side of the ruck. He’s a right-foot kicker so you have pressure coming from the marker, that makes it difficult.

“It’s easy to sit back and say they kicked poorly, but why? That’s an area that needs to be looked at.”