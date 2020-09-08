Brisbane Broncos open to Wayne Bennett return, Karl Morris

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris has declared there’s no bad blood between the Broncos and Wayne Bennett as the NRL’s richest club opened the door for the master coach’s return to the club.

Two years after the pair’s falling out led to the Bennett’s ugly exit from the club in favour of Anthony Seibold, it’s been revealed the prospect of a third Bennett reign at Brisbane is on the table.

But it won’t be as coach according to Morris – instead as a coaching director.

According to News Corp, Bennett, who is off contract at the end of next year, would be granted an early release from Souths if he could secure longer-term employment elsewhere.

Morris said he would not oppose the return of the six-time premiership winner.

“If the board decided they wanted Wayne back, it would be considered,” Morris told Courier Mail.

“Look, if there was a serious proposal put forward for Wayne Bennett to come back to the Broncos, I will put it to the board.

“At the end of the day, I don’t hold grudges.

“My job as chairman is to do the best thing by the Broncos first and foremost. The board is there to provide governance on what is in the best interests of the Broncos and we view matters through that lens.

“For me personalities are taken out. It’s what’s in the best interests of the club moving forward.”

Morris said there was less chance of Bennett returning for a third time as head coach but confirmed a coaching director role had be been broached with the foundation coach two years ago.

At the time Bennett still viewed himself as a head coach but even his own succession plan at the Broncos stated 2021 would be his final year as coach.

“To be honest, we had offered Wayne this sort of role (coaching directorship),” he said.

“I gave him a letter offering him a role at the club beyond coaching.

“We will have a new CEO and a new coach in the coming months and they will also have a mature view of what they want on board.

“The Broncos are about progress. Naturally I would find it difficult for Wayne to come back because it would be his third stint at the club, but it’s not for me alone to rule anyone out.”