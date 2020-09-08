Brave browser adds new tricks to protect crypto users from phishing attacks By Cointelegraph

Details about the integration are scant at present, however a PhishFort report from June said that: “when the reward is as valuable and anonymous as cryptocurrency assets and secrets, these attackers quickly iterate and target the most used and most talked about apps.”

According to a Sept. 8 tweet from Brave, the privacy-based browser has incorporated open source solutions from cybersecurity firm PhishFort. The aim is to help prevent phishing attacks — a scam that usually involves tricking a victim into giving up personal information with a fake email that leads to a fake website. Brave stated that the firm’s software would detect crypto scams and warn users about suspicious domains.

