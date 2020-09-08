Bow Wow ‘Punched’ Pregnant Kiyomi Leslie in the Stomach, Threatened Her in Leaked Audio

Instagram

In the leaked audio, the social media star could be heard begging the ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star to let her leave as she stated that she felt like a ‘prisoner.’

Bow Wow and Kiyomi Leslie have long since broken up, but it appears there are still untold stories behind their rocky relationship. It’s been reported that the rapper and reality TV star once punched his then-girlfriend in the stomach when she was pregnant before threatening her. OnSite! was the first to break the news.

The gossip site obtained an audio in which Kiyomi could be heard saying, “This hurts me in my stomach.” Things only got worse when the social media star begged him to let her leave as she stated that she felt like a “prisoner.” However, the “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star refused to do that as he proceeded to throw hateful words and violent threats towards her.

Bow Wow has yet to respond to the leaked audio.

Kiyomi and Bow Wow dated for two years and ended their romance back in 2019 following an explosive fight that got the two of them arrested. Ever since then, their relationship has been anything but amicable, with Kiyomi alleging that the rapper abused her when they were still dating. “Bet he won’t tell y’all the police been called out more than that one occasion and his family lied & covered for him that time,” she said in July 2019, adding that she still covered for that “weak a** n***a” despite the things that he did to her.

She has also slammed Bow Wow’s mom, Teresa Caldwell, for covering up her son’s alleged lies on multiple occasions. “His weak a** momma called me sounding all concerned that her son beat me… TERESA KNEW her son beat me numerous times and still got on national television to lie…,” she wrote at the time. “YOU LUCKY MY MOMMA RAISED ME TO RESPECT WOMEN BECAUSE WHEEEEEW ! Trashhhhh.”