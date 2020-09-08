Bitcoin price charts hint at double-bottom, relief rally to $10,800 By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin price charts hint at double-bottom, relief rally to $10,800
Last weekend was incredibly rough for most cryptocurrency investors as massive sell-offs occurred. The price of (BTC) dipped below $10,000 several times but seems to have found short-term support at this level.
The primary question for the markets is whether a relief rally is around the corner or further downside movement is expected.
