Birthday Special: Top solo songs of Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle. The name needs no introduction. She’s been making magic with her vocal cords ever since the ’50s and has been enthralling zillions of fans through her voice. Be it a dance number, a romantic song, a ghazal, a classical number or a folk tune, she can do justice from anything to everything. Though she has been associated with composers like OP Nayyar and RD Burman, Asha Bhosle never really belonged to any camp but shared her bounty freely with everyone. On her birthday today, we bring a list of her 15 solo numbers down the years that are sure to make your day. Happy listening!
1) Aaiye meherbaan (Howrah Bridge 1958)
Composer: OP Nayyar
Lyrics: Hasrat Jaipuri
The song was set in a nightclub and was picturised on the ethereal beauty Madhubala. She played the role of a sultry seductress and looks all set to seduce a smiling Ashok Kumar. The song said it all without being explicit and Asha caught the mood admiringly.
2) Piya piya na lage mora jiya (Phagun 1958)
Composer: OP Nayyar
Lyrics: Qamar Jalalabadi
OP Nayyar utilised the famous ‘been’ sound in the song. It was picturised once again on Madhubala. She cavorted with Bharat Bhushan in this courtship song, which carried the essence of folk tunes. Asha’s voice carried a coy grace in it.
3) Yeh hai reshmi zulfon ka andhera (Mere Sanam 1965)
Composer: OP Nayyar
Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri
It was another seduction song picturised on Mumtaz and Biswajeet. Mumtaz played a grey-shaded character in the film and bodes ill for Biswajeet. Asha caught on to the hint of danger admiringly. You can also briefly hear her yodelling in the song.
4) Jhumka gira re (Mera Saaya 1965)
Composer: Madan Mohan
Lyrics: by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan
Madan Mohan is said to be the quintessential composer for Lata Mangeshkar but he could carve out gems using Asha’s voice as well. This song is a prime example of that. The song carries a flavour of mischief and Asha brings that out to a T.
5) Raat akeli hai (Jewel Thief 1967)
Composer: SD Burman
Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri
This is probably the numero uno song of seduction in Hindi films. The soft, jazz-inspired music, lyrics with just a hint of hanky panky and Asha’s sultry voice. You can listen to it on loop all day and not get bored.
6) Parde mein rehne do (Shikar 1968)
Composer: Shankar Jaikishan
Lyrics: Hasrat Jaipuri
SJ too were considered close to Lata and yet have given many hit numbers with Asha as well. This dance number picturised on Asha Parekh carries an Arabic flavour and Asha matches her voice to catch the arabesque nuance.
7) Dum maaro dum (Hare Rama Hare Krishna)
Composer: RD Burman
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
This is the perfect rave party song created by RD Burman much before such parties became a rage. If there’s one song that encapsulates the spirit of the wild ’70s, then this is it. Asha gave her all to the song, her voice going up and down the octaves like a free bird cruising the currents.
8) Piya tu ab to aaja (Caravan 1971)
Composer: RD Burman
Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri
There was a hint of poignancy in this fast-paced dance number picturised on Helen which was rendered expertly by Asha. She really knew how to latch on to the mood of a song.
9) Mera naam hai shabnam (Kati Patang 1971)
Composer: RD Burman
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
On the surface, this club song is nothing but a mix of names. But Asha’s voice makes even that feel sultry. And brings a hint of mystique to the proceedings as well.
10) Aao na gale lagao na (Mere Jeevan Saathi 1972)
Composer: R.D. Burman
Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri
This was another Helen number crooned by Asha. She has by then become so accustomed to singing the dancer’s number that it felt like it was Helen himself who was singing them.
11) Ye mera dil (Don 1978)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIbX-eorCs4
Composer: Kalyanji-Anandji
Lyrics: Indeevar
It’s said to be the most famous Helen number ever. Believe it or faint but RD didn’t give the music for it. The song has Helen trying to seduce a cool-as-a-cucumber Bachchan. But more than the visuals, it’s Asha’s frothy voice that gets to you. It has stayed in our memory even after all these years.
12) Jab chaye mera jadoo (Lootmaar 1980)
Composer: Rajesh Roshan
Lyrics: Amit Khanna
This is another club number sung by Asha. Rajesh Roshan recreated the club music through his catchy tunes and Asha’s bouncy voice added another layer to this frothy song which still sounds so fresh.
13) In aankhon ki masti ke (Umrao Jaan 1981)
Composer: Khayyam
Lyrics: Shahryar
This was a classical ghazal composed by Khayyam and Asha’s expert rendition showcased her versatility. She proved once again that she can sing every kind of a song and not necessarily just dance numbers.
14) Jawani jaaneman (Namak Halal 1982)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5bEkgKTZmw
Composer: Bappi Lahri
Lyrics: Anjaan
This sultry number was picturised on Parveen Babi. Some say it’s the best song picturised on the actress. Asha Bhosle’s frothy voice added another dimension to this pop number, which hasn’t lost its appeal even today.
15) Mera kuchh saamaan (Ijaazat 1986)
Composer: RD Burman
Lyrics: Gulzar
The song is said to be written in free verse by Gulzar. Normally, composers find it difficult to compose poetry written in such a form. But such was the genius of RD Burman that he was able to compose on it. He needn’t have worried as Asha Bhosle expertly brought out the feelings contained in the lyrics. It’s said to be one of her most romantic songs ever.