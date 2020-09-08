Birthday Special: Top solo songs of Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle. The name needs no introduction. She’s been making magic with her vocal cords ever since the ’50s and has been enthralling zillions of fans through her voice. Be it a dance number, a romantic song, a ghazal, a classical number or a folk tune, she can do justice from anything to everything. Though she has been associated with composers like OP Nayyar and RD Burman, Asha Bhosle never really belonged to any camp but shared her bounty freely with everyone. On her birthday today, we bring a list of her 15 solo numbers down the years that are sure to make your day. Happy listening!

1) Aaiye meherbaan (Howrah Bridge 1958)



Composer: OP Nayyar

Lyrics: Hasrat Jaipuri

The song was set in a nightclub and was picturised on the ethereal beauty Madhubala. She played the role of a sultry seductress and looks all set to seduce a smiling Ashok Kumar. The song said it all without being explicit and Asha caught the mood admiringly.

2) Piya piya na lage mora jiya (Phagun 1958)