Bhad Bhabie Says She Uses Her Absence to ‘Focus on Getting Myself Together’

Bhabie, who recently spent some time in rehab, shares on Instagram that the ‘reason i haven’t been on ig a lot lately is because i took everyone’s advice and took time to focus on getting myself together.’

Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) has broken her silence after taking some time off social media. On Monday, September 7, the Cash Me Out girl took to her Instagram account to explain what she has been doing during her hiatus.

“The reason i haven’t been on ig a lot lately is because i took everyone’s advice and took time to focus on getting myself together,” Bhabie, who recently spent some time in rehab, wrote in the post. “I had to realize that there’s more to life than what ppl have to say in comments and what people think about me.”

She went on to say, “What most ppl don’t understand is that i had a pretty hard upbringing and on top of that it’s very hard being a young female growing up in the music industry especially with how i was brought into this whole world of fame i’m very mistaken and people don’t understand me.”

“Im often mistaken as the bad guy mostly because ppl don’t know the full story of my life and why i act the way i do,” Bhabie added. “But as im getting older i’m starting to understand that i can’t sit and tell everyone my full story and ppl are gonna see things about me and judge me off rip because they don’t know me and don’t even care to.”

Noting that she can’t change haters’ opinion on her, Bhabie wrote, “But i’m okay with that because as long as my family, friends, and fans love me and understand the true real me idc when anyone else has to say.” Before concluding the lengthy message, Bhabie hinted that she’s filming a new music video in Miami.

“i had to sit back and think like damn all these ppl that take time out they day to comment on my post and talk s**t bout me literally have to b following me to comment on my post…,” she captioned the post.