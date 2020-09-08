Best tech investment in 2015 not AAPL, despite 340% gain

If you’d bought AAPL shares in September 2015, you’d have enjoyed a 340% return. Despite this, however, the stock wouldn’t have been your best tech investment over the 5-year period …

Adjusting for the stock split, buying AAPL shares on September 4th, 2015 would have cost you the equivalent of $27.32 each. Those same shares would have been worth $120.96 on the same day this year, a return of 342%. That is, a gain of $93.64.

Your money would, however, have been better placed in one of three other tech stocks.

Investing in Microsoft stock would have generated a return of 402% over the same term. Netflix, one of 422%. But your best tech investment would have been Amazon.

Buy Shares says that each Amazon share you bought at $499 would now be worth $3,294 – a return on investment of 560%.

Data presented by Buy Shares indicates that sampled top six technology stocks had an average return on investment of 352.23% between September 4th, 2015, and September 4th this year. The research overviewed the ROI of Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, and Alphabet. The research shows that returns between the highlighted companies vary greatly. Amazon has been the biggest gainer with a massive ROI of 560.24%. On the other hand, Alphabet had the least ROI of 164.86%.

Of course, part of the reason for that has been the coronavirus crisis – something that would have been rather difficult to predict back in 2015, though some have been warning of something similar for a long time.

From the data, Amazon has been the most profitable technology stocks. The stock has soared over the recent years, with 2020 recording one of the highest spikes due to the coronavirus pandemic. The health crisis boosted Amazon’s first-quarter e-commerce revenue. More people around the world turned to online shopping to limit their exposure to the virus. Additionally, the total number of Prime members has been growing significantly. In January, Amazon announced there were more than 150 million Prime members worldwide while in 2018, the figure stood at 100 million members globally.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: