Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals 2020: What To Expect

Prime Day is coming a bit late in 2020, with Amazon’s big annual blowout falling in October — sandwiched neatly between Labor Day and Black Friday. That’s great news for Prime members (even if we missed those Prime Day deals this summer), as it means extra chances to save on pricey stuff like computers. If you’re in the market for a new laptop yourself and specifically want a Chrome OS machine, then we also expect to see plenty of Prime Day Chromebook deals this year, and we’ve got everything you need to shop the sale right here.

Prime Day will be coming in October this year (meaning that obviously the Prime Day Chromebook deals aren’t live yet), but if you need a laptop for work or school, you probably need it soon and might not have the luxury of waiting. If that’s the case and you need a laptop now, don’t fret: We’ve already compiled a handy list of the best Chromebook deals that you can score today.

When Are The Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals?

Be it Black Friday or Labor Day, the best deals to be had during any big sale are going to be during the day(s) of the event itself. We expect Prime Day to be no different; however, if previous years are any indication, you can bet that Amazon will be throwing out some early teaser discounts in the week leading up to Prime Day.

These early Prime Day Chromebook deals are also likely to be every bit as good as the ones you’ll see during Prime Day itself — Amazon is trying to entice shoppers with these pre-sale bargains, after all, and lousy deals aren’t the best way to do that. What that means for you is that if you peek a good Chromebook deal you like, don’t sit on it thinking it’ll roll around again come Prime Day. And even if you do see it cheaper during the sale, you can always just cancel or return the one you bought and grab it again at the lower price.

What Prime Day Chromebook Deals To Expect

There are a ton of Chromebooks on the market today (the surest sign of their growing popularity), and just about every PC brand, as well as Google, makes several Chrome OS laptops of their own. We expect to see Prime Day Chromebook deals from just about all the big names, but the ones to really look out for are the premium models that are naturally more expensive.

These higher-end Chromebooks include the Google Pixelbook, the new Pixelbook Go, and any others from top makers (HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, etc.) that feature current-gen PC hardware. More specifically, you’ll want to look for deals on Chromebooks packing Intel Core i-series CPUs rather than Celeron, Pentium, or AMD Athlon mobile CPUs, along with specs like 8GB of RAM or more and larger solid-state drives instead of the usual 32GB or 64GB of eMMC flash storage you usually find on cheap Chromebooks.

That said, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with those cheaper Chromebooks if all you’re after is a super-affordable laptop for work and light use. We’ll surely see plenty of Prime Day Chromebook deals on those models, too, but since those are already cheap and are often on sale year-round, those naturally aren’t going to see the juiciest discounts.

As far as our two favorite models go, here’s what we expect and hope to see among this year’s Prime Day Chromebook deals: Google’s Pixelbook, arguably the most expensive Chromebook on the market at around a grand or more, has been discounted by as much as $300 this year (or as much as $450 for the higher-end configurations), so look for the biggest price cuts on those. The more budget-friendly Pixelbook Go is new but has also seen modest discounts this year, but we’ll be surprised if we see discounts bigger than $50-$100 on that one.

