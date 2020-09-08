Asian Stocks Down, Reacting to Tuesday’s U.S. Tech Stocks Selloff By .com

© .



By Gina Lee

.com – Asian stocks were down on Wednesday morning, with investors inspecting the damage after U.S. markets saw a second rout in U.S. tech stocks in less than a week during the previous session.

Tuesday’s rout was triggered in part by Britain’s AstraZeneca (NYSE:) pushing the pause button on trials for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate that it is developing with the University of Oxford, one of the forerunners to reach the market as a cure for COVID-19. The pause, reportedly due to adverse reaction in a trial participant in the U.K., saw the company’s U.S. shares fall as much as 8.3%. But it pledged not to take shortcuts even amid the pressure to complete the trials and release the vaccine into the market as quickly as possible.

Investors are assessing whether the pullback for stocks could indicate either the true state of the market’s health, or the start of a longer, larger downturn.

“The path of least resistance for the market may well be to test the downside … ultimately, if there is more selloff, I suspect real money investors will take the opportunity to buy the dip,” Mizuho International Plc head of multi-asset strategy Peter Chatwell told Bloomberg.

Hong Kong’s was down 1.38% by 10:45 PM ET (3:45 AM GMT). The government said on Tuesday that it would further relax social distancing measures, as the city recorded six COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The number of people allowed per table in restaurants increased from two to four, premised including mahjong parlors, most indoor and outdoor sports facilities, ice-skating rinks and museums allowed to re-open and the public gathering limit raised from two to four people. Talks are underway with Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Thailand and Vietnam to form travel bubbles.

The fell 1.72% and the slid 2.58%.

Meanwhile, China’s and for August rose 2.4% and 2% respectively year-on-year, with rising 0.4% month-on-month, according to data released earlier in the day. Although all the readings saw drops from the previous month, they hit forecasted numbers prepared by .com.

In Australia, the slid 2.58%.

Japan’s fell 1.51% and South Korea’s was down 0.96%. Data released earlier in the day showed an unexpected fall in unemployment, a third consecutive month of falls, despite tightened social distancing rules implemented after the number of COVID-19 cases rose in the country.

The for August was 3.2%, down from 4.2% in July. But the data also showed the loss of 274,000 jobs, with overall employment declining for a sixth straight month.