Apple’s Marina Bay Sands Store in Singapore Opens Thursday

Apple today announced that its new Marina Bay Sands retail store in Singapore will open at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, with Apple calling it the company’s “most ambitious retail project.”



The Marina Bay Sands store appears to float on Marina Bay and its all-glass dome assembled using 114 pieces of glass is a one-of-a-kind construction.

Inspired by the Pantheon in Rome, an oculus located at the apex of the dome provides a flooding ray of light that travels through the space. The interior of the glass is lined with custom baffles, each uniquely shaped to counter sun angles and provide a nighttime lighting effect. With trees lining the interior of the dome, the green garden city of Singapore flows into the store, providing additional shading and soft shadows through the foliage.



The store, which will be staffed by 148 employees who collectively speak over 23 languages, includes not only the usual product display areas and massive video wall anchoring The Forum, but also Apple’s first underwater Boardroom for business meetings, training, and private events.



Apple Marina Bay Sands is the company’s third retail store in Singapore, and opening-day visits will be by reservation only with reservations made through the store web page.