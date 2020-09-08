Apple TV app rolls out to Vizio Smart TVs, including 3 months free promotion

Owners of Vizio Smart TVs will now have access to the Apple TV app, which includes Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, and also movies and TV shows for purchase and rental. The app is being released as of today for Vizio’s SmartCast-enabled TV.

With the Apple TV app, users can explore the entire catalog of movies and TV shows available on iTunes, as well as Apple TV Channels — which enable third-party channels within Apple’s platform, including Starz, Showtime, and CBS.

Apple TV app also offers access to Apple TV+, Apple’s own streaming service with original content. Consumers who own a compatible Vizio Smart TV can now get the Apple TV app with all these features, as Apple has been expanding its digital services to other platforms.

As noted by Variety, customers in the US can subscribe to Apple TV+ with a free three-month trial through eligible Vizio SmartCast TVs. Current subscribers can access all the content on a compatible TV using the same Apple ID activated on another device.

Apple TV app is also available on selected Smart TV models from Samsung, Roku, and LG. The app can also be installed on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Earlier this week, LG made the Apple TV app available for its 2018 OLED Smart TVs. The full list with all supported models is available on Apple’s website, although LG and Vizio TVs added this week haven’t been added there yet.

Check out our special guide about everything available on Apple TV+.

