Apple Event Hashtag on Twitter Gets Custom Apple Logo Through September 28

With rumors suggesting that Apple may announce the date of its fall product event at some point this week, the #AppleEvent hashtag on Twitter has now been customized with a light blue Apple logo, fueling even more speculation.



According to Jane Manchun Wong’s Hashflag Browser, the Apple logo was added to the hashtag earlier today and will be active through Monday, September 28. While nothing is for certain, this expiration date could suggest that Apple plans to host its fall event at some point in September rather than in the second half of October as previously rumored.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman recently suggested that Apple will soon announce a virtual iPhone and Apple Watch event that would take place later in September.