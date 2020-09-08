Andrew Benintendi out for season with strained rib cage

Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi won’t play again this season.

Per ESPN, manager Ron Roenicke confirmed the news ahead of Tuesday’s doubleheader versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 26-year-old outfielder went on the injured list on Aug. 12 after he suffered a strained right rib cage when he lost his footing attempting to travel around the bases during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. X-rays showed no broken bones, but the Red Sox nevertheless added Benintendi to the 45-day injured list on Tuesday.

It’s a premature conclusion to a campaign Benintendi likely can’t wait to put behind him. Across 14 games, he hit a dreadful .103 with no home runs, one RBI, four hits,and 17 strikeouts. He’s signed through 2021.

Boston began the day dead last in the American League East standings with a 14-28 record.