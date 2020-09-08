Alvin Kamara denies that he held out over contract

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara has denied that reported absences from training-camp sessions were part of a holdout related to the fact that he’s entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Per ESPN’s Mike Triplett, the 25-year-old versatile offensive weapon spoke with reporters about the matter on Monday.

“I ain’t never held out in my life,” Kamara told media members. “I came to the building every day. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Triplett added that Kamara has recently been dealing with back issues and received treatment during what was initially referred to as unexcused absences. Last Wednesday, coach Sean Payton said the Saints were negotiating with Kamara’s camp on a new deal, and that it was expected the ball-carrier would be available to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the season opener this Sunday.

Kamara explained that the back problem is “nothing serious.”

Kamara won 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and is fifth in scrimmage yards (4,476) and second in all-purpose yards (5,061) since he entered the NFL. Previously, league insider Josina Anderson reported the Saints were open to trading Kamara if the two sides couldn’t agree upon an extension.