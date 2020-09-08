All pubs shut to sit-in customers in Bolton as town becomes England’s virus hotspot

All pubs and restaurants in Bolton have been closed to sit-in customers as cases of coronavirus surge in the English town.

The crackdown comes as Bolton became England’s worst hotspot for Covid-19 – with 120 new cases per 100,000 people, up from 98.8 over the weekend.

Bolton council boss David Greenhalgh said the tough new measures introduced at hospitality venues were needed to stop the spread of the virus.

Strict new rules mean that restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs will be immediately restricted to takeaway only and all hospital venues will be required to close between 10pm and 5am.

A ban on mixing outside households in public outdoor settings will also be enforceable by law.

The majority of new coronavirus cases in Bolton involves people aged 18 to 49.

Conservative councillor Greenhalgh, said: “This is not something we want to do but it is clear the virus is currently moving round the borough uncontrolled and so we need to halt the transmission rate.

“The rate has gone from 15 cases per 100,000 to over 120 in the space of two weeks, and if we do not get control of the virus now we will continue to put our most vulnerable residents at risk and delay any return to normality.

“We are working across the council with the Government and our partners to bring down the number of cases of this deadly virus and to continue to press Government for extra support for the hospitality sector as they are once again asked to close their doors.

“The best way to do that is to limit the number of contacts people have.

“Be under no illusion, we are in this position due to the irresponsible actions of a few which has led to a position where our rates are at a level where Government had no choice but to take action.”

Dr Helen Lowey, the council’s director of public health, said: “I appreciate that this news will be disappointing and concerning but this is not a decision we have taken lightly.

“We can assure you that we have taken all the data into consideration and we are left with no alternative.”

Testing capacity in Bolton is set to be “significantly increased” with the new restrictions subject to an ongoing review.

Bolton local councillor and landlord Sean Hornby, whose pub The Queens in Bradley Fold, Radcliffe, is situated just outside the borough, said: “I think it was inevitable it was going to happen as the infection rate is too high. I’m on board with it because of public health.

“The checks of the track and trace to see what the movements are show most of these infections are coming from the 18 to 49-year-olds, white population and quite a lot of this is within the pub trade.

“There are other incidents happening where people have proven positive and they just ignore it and are going out anyway.

“There was a bloke who came in here with his wife about half an hour ago and he didn’t want to track and trace.

“e said he doesn’t believe coronavirus is happening blah blah blah and so I said unfortunately you’re not having a drink then.”