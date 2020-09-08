Alexander Zverev berates Brad Gilbert during quarter-final win against Borna Coric

Alexander Zverev was on edge during his quarter-final win against Borna Coric at the US Open.

The fifth seed nearly shot himself in the foot but advanced to the semi-finals with a 1-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 victory to set up a semi-final showdown with Denis Shapovalov or Pablo Carreno Busta.

Despite the win, Zverev was a frustrated figure during the match hitting 12 double faults and 46 unforced errors.

Midway through the third set, ESPN analyst Brad Gilbert, sitting courtside inside the empty arena, was discussing the German’s struggles with the commentary team. Little did he know, Zeverv could hear every word.

Gilbert’s voice was a bit too loud inside the empty stadium. (Eurosport)

“A lot of guys when they’re in a match like this, you find a way to lose,” Gilbert said, adding that Zverev should incorporate a faster second serve to bring down his error count.

“He’s much better off doing that because I think it relaxes him … his second-serve percentage is low just because of the double faults.”

As Zverev went to serve he paused and seemed to react to the comments made by Gilbert. He then proceeded to tell the commentator to pipe down.

“You’re talking too loud, man,” Zverev said.

“Oh, sorry,” a chastened Gilbert replied.

“I can hear every single word you’re saying,” Zverev said.

Zverev sent down a 200km/h first serve to close out the game, which resulted in Gilbert’s co-commentator saying Zverev “should listen to what you’re saying”.

“I should charge him for tactics,” Gilbert chimed back.

Zverev and Gilbert shared a laugh about the clash after the German’s win with the German admitting his mistake rate almost cost him the match.

“I just started playing a little bit more aggressive because if I had have played the way I played it’s not the level for a quarter-final match at a grand slam,” Zverev said.

“I had to start playing better. I was a little bit more consistent as well, my serve got better. I thought to myself I’m down – I have nothing to lose now.”