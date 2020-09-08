Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky on IPOs, treehouses, urban flight and the Russian Rocket

Article content continued

Photo by Airbnb

Coit cares for the Lishman property and describes his life since the economy reopened as, “absolutely insane.”

The $220-per-night treehouse has been completely booked through the third week of September, an atypical occupancy pattern Coit credits to COVID-19.

Of course, the great cities of the world are not completely dead as travel destinations. It’s more like they are on a hiatus of indeterminate length, said Frederic Dimanche, director of the Ted Rogers School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Ryerson University in Toronto.

Dimanche, who is French, spent the summer overseas visiting family. The tourism patterns in evidence in North America were similarly reflected in Paris, Rome and Berlin. People weren’t lining up for the Eiffel Tower. They were at the beach, campgrounds, country retreats and mountain resorts.

“We have been told for six months to social distance, and that was a message that travelled well, if I might say,” he said.

Alas, for all its rustic allure, being in a treehouse with no running water might not be so awesome come the middle of February.

Big cities are prone to crowds and, indeed, potential outbreaks of the virus, but they also possess energy, indoor heating and plenty of stuff to do. That thrum of activity, of life, will eventually, inexorably — given the right public health conditions — pull people back into urban areas.

“I am not making any forecasts, but…” Dimanche said.

Neither is Chesky, not really, beyond stating his belief in the resilience of his business and in travel. He won’t say when, but he anticipates being able to hire people back after what has been a wild six months: tough, exhilarating and full of unforeseen surprises, including the CEO’s current whereabouts.