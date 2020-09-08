AFL finals news | Home team choosing finals ground should be permanent move

This year’s finals series will be unlike any other.

Matches will be predominantly played in South-East Queensland, with the exception of the Adelaide Oval and Optus Stadium, should West Coast qualify to host a match in week one of the finals series.

On the surface, that’s a massive coup for one premiership favourite in the Brisbane Lions, as even if they’re the ‘away’ team, they could still end up playing matches at their home fortress, the Gabba, where in 2020 they remain undefeated.

To mitigate such an advantage, the AFL is already exploring the possibility of allowing the likes of Geelong and Richmond to host the Lions at a venue of their choosing to ensure some form of reward for finishing higher on the ladder. This might mean playing the Lions down the highway at Metricon Stadium, or negating any home crowd advantage altogether for the Lions by luring them to the Adelaide Oval.

This idea of allowing the ‘home’ team to choose the venue for their finals in weeks one to three has significant merit. So much in fact, the rule should be applied in regular seasons going forward to ensure a genuine home ground advantage for teams that have fought hard for 22 rounds to earn the right to a bonafide home final.

Geelong runs out for a weekend match at the Gabba. (Getty)

Of course, when it comes to being entitled to a home final and actually getting that advantage, Geelong is the most obvious example. In 2013, Geelong was finally awarded a genuine home final when it hosted Fremantle at Kardinia Park.

Four games in Melbourne in week one of the finals forced the AFL to hold one match away from the MCG and the Cats were the beneficiary. Incredibly, the Dockers overcame the odds to win that match but Geelong’s right to the game at its spiritual home is undeniable.

Since then though, Geelong has had the right to ‘host’ eight finals, yet ALL eight have been held at the MCG.

The AFL’s prevailing view is that finals only need to be fixtured in a team’s home state, not necessarily their home venue. For Geelong, this doesn’t wash, and nor should it.

After all, Geelong’s preference, as both a business and a football club is to play its finals at Kardinia Park, its home ground. If they earn the right to host a final, why aren’t they given the same right as all other non-Melbourne teams just because they’re an hour down the highway?

The most significant argument against Geelong hosting finals at Kardinia Park is the venue’s size. Despite the ground’s redeveloped capacity now exceeding 36,000, it’s still well behind the MCG.

However, the only reason Geelong shouldn’t host a final at Kardinia Park is if the club believes it will have a greater advantage at the MCG. It must be the club’s decision where the final is played. After all, they’ve earned the right to host the final.

Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield during a clash with Essendon at the Gabba. (Getty)

With a membership base above 60,000, the Cats executive may decide it’s best to play the match at the MCG. However, if it’s decided Geelong’s greatest advantage against its opponent is at Kardinia Park, the club should have the right to choose to hold the match there.

And, before opposing club supporters start whinging that they can’t attend matches at Kardinia Park because of the limited space – too bad. You miss out.

Opposition supporters aren’t and shouldn’t be a consideration for the Cats. If any team wins the right to a home final, a decision around the venue should be dictated by their preferences, no one else’s.

This belief that it’s unfair that opposition fans can’t get into Kardinia Park is a furphy. Finals is all about advantage and Geelong deserves its home ground advantage as much as everyone else.

Richmond superstar Dustin Martin during a match against Fremantle at Metricon Stadium. (Getty)

Speaking of everyone else, what about those teams that play the bulk of their games at Marvel Stadium? The likes of St Kilda, the Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne.

Why should they be forced to host the likes of Richmond and Collingwood at the MCG? The answer is simple: they shouldn’t.

If the Saints, Dogs or Roos win the right to host a final, similar to Geelong, they should decide where that match is played. And if they believe Docklands presents them the best chance of winning and the best home ground advantage, they should, without doubt, be allowed to host finals there.

Again, the clubs should be given the choice.

The GWS Giants aren’t forced to play finals at the larger SCG. The Suns (when they inevitably play finals) won’t be forced to play at the larger Gabba. So why should Victorian clubs, whose home ground isn’t the MCG, be forced to play finals there?

In a regular season, clubs fight tooth and nail to finish as high as possible on the ladder for the significant advantage of playing at home. If that ‘home’ advantage is disallowed at season’s end, the finals series is immediately compromised.

Shane McInnes is an AFL commentator and sports broadcaster with 3AW, 6PR and Nine Radio. You can follow him on Twitter: @shanemcinnes.