Actor Iseya Yusuke Arrested for Drug Possession Following House Raid

The ‘Fly Me to the Saitama’ actor has been taken into police custody after drug was discovered in his house during a search by law enforcement officers.

Veteran Japanese actor Iseya Yusuke has been arrested for marijuana possession.

Reports suggest a search of the “Fly Me to the Saitama” star’s home in Tokyo turned up four small bags of the drug as well as rolling papers, and he was taken into custody by Tokyo Metropolitan Police.

In a statement, representatives for Iseya’s talent agency, Kakuto Entertainment, expressed sorrow for the controversy.

It read, “This incident is extremely regrettable. We deeply apologise to fans and everyone concerned for causing such a big worry and bother (sic).”

Marijuana remains illegal in Japan, where its use and possession carries punishments of up to five years in prison.

The 44 year old is the half-brother of the late designer Kansai Yamamoto.