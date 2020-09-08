Abducted Opposition Leader in Belarus Averts Expulsion to Ukraine

MOSCOW — Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent opposition leader in Belarus who vanished on Monday in what her supporters said was a kidnapping by security agents, reappeared overnight at her country’s southern border with Ukraine.

But an elaborate operation aimed at forcing her to leave Belarus came unstuck, according to Ukrainian media reports, when she destroyed her passport to make it impossible for Ukraine to admit her.

The whereabouts of Ms. Kolesnikova had been the focus of intense speculation since she disappeared from a street in Minsk, the Belarusian capital, early on Monday. An witness quoted by local media said Ms. Kolesnikova, a leading member of a coordinating council set up by opponents of Belarus’ embattled president, Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, had been grabbed by masked abductors and bundled into a van.

Her supporters denounced the apparent abduction as the work of Mr. Lukashenko’s security forces and a sign that the authorities had shifted their strategy in response to nearly a month of protests over a disputed election on Aug 9.