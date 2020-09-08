A large den in Hrithik Roshan’s home doubles up as a home theatre



Hrithik Roshan is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood and there is no denying that. Last year he impressed the audience with his performance in both Super 30 and War. The films did good business at the box-office and got Hrithik back in the game after a break. Hrithik has always enjoyed being surrounded by luxury and his home reflects that. The actor has done several hit films and therefore when it came to making his dream home to treat himself, he did not flinch before getting the best of things in place.



Hrithik’s sea-facing home in Juhu has several bedrooms but the one thing it boasts of is a large den that converts into a home theatre. He also has a chocolate vending machine in his home which is a total treat for everyone who steps in.