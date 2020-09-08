1VALET Announces ecobee Smart Thermostat Partnership

Article content continued

About 1VALET:

Founded in 2016, 1VALET is a software-based platform that integrates IoT smart technologies to create a unified multi-residential experience between residents, property managers, and their staff. By creating an ecosystem that combines a smartphone-centric resident experience with otherwise independent building components into one management platform, 1VALET is able to streamline building operations, enhance resident experience, and create safer, smarter communities.

To learn more, visit 1valet.com

About ecobee

ecobee Inc. was founded in 2007 by Stuart Lombard. Driven by the desire to reduce his family’s own carbon footprint, Stuart set out to build the first truly smart thermostat that not only conserved energy, but also delivered comfort without compromise. ecobee has been praised for its intuitive design, pioneering smart sensor technology, and providing users with an environmentally friendly solution. The company expanded into even more homes with the introduction of ecobee SmartBuildings, a thermostat management solution for commercial and multi-family buildings. Now with the introduction of the new ecobee Haven smart monitoring service, ecobee SmartCamera with voice control, and ecobee SmartSensors for doors and windows, ecobee continues to deliver smart that makes a difference.

To learn more, visit ecobee.com

