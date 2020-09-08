10-year-old boy hit in head by stray bullet in Cape Flats gang shooting

A 10-year-old boy got stuck in the crossfire between rival gangs on Monday.

A 10-year-old boy was rushed to hospital on Monday morning after he was injured during a shootout between rival gangs on the Cape Flats.

African News Agency (ANA) reports that Nahemiah Claassen, a Grade 6 pupil at Parkwood Primary School was rushed to Red Cross Children’s Hospital after a stray bullet hit him in the head.

Community worker and activist Rashaad Allen reportedly said the incident occurred when a member of the Mongrels gang wanted to shoot a member of the Six Bob gang.

“As the shooting was happening, everyone was running for cover. The Six Bob was standing about a metre-and-a-half behind a [street light] pole.

“Nahemiah was also running home but was shot in his head a metre from his home,” Allen reportedly said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the incident to , saying Claassen got caught in the crossfire.

“He was admitted to hospital for treatment. Our investigation has led to the arrest of a 22-year-old suspect who is due to make a court appearance in Wynberg on a charge of attempted murder, once he has been charged,” Traut said.

– Compiled by Riaan Grobler

