Zendaya and Emily Blunt Among Fan-Cast List for ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

Other suggestions for cast members of the upcoming series, which is based on George R.R. Martin’s book ‘Fire and Blood’, are Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet and Alexander Skarsgard.

“Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” started its casting process in July. According to leaked information, the producers are looking for actors to play Alicent Hightower, Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen among others. While waiting for official announcement for the cast, fans share their dreamcast.

Among the cast suggestions for the upcoming series, which is based on George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood”, are Emily Blunt, Zendaya Coleman, Florence Pugh and Alexander Skarsgard. Fans also want to see Timothee Chalamet, Adam Driver and Justin Theroux playing on the show.

Fans believe that Emily would be great playing Lady Alicent Hightower, one of the two power-hungry characters. She is the second wife of King Viserys Targaryen I and trying hard to put her own children on the Iron Throne instead of Princess Rhaenyra, Viserys’ daughter from his previous marriage.

As for Rhaenyra, fans think that Florence would fit the character, who is described as a fierce dragon rider. Other names that are among suggestions for the character are Jessica De Gouw, Katheryn Winnick and Holliday Grainger.

“True Blood” alum Alexander, meanwhile, is suggested to play Daemon Targaryen. “Call Me by Your Name” star Timothee is being recommended to play Aemond “One-Eye” Targaryen. Timothee playing Aemond is such a nice idea because he’s around the right age for Aemond.

Fans also mention Zendaya as someone who is suitable to play Nettles, one of the few non-white characters who are expected to be featured on the show. She is a common girl who will tame the wildest dragon alive at the time, known as Sheepstealer.

Adam and Justin, meanwhile, are suggested to portray Criston Cole and Cregan Stark respectively. Criston is alleged love interest for Princess Rhaenyra. As for Cregan, he is one Stark who plays a dramatic role in the Targaryen civil war.

“House of the Dragon” is set to begin filming in Europe in January of 2021, eyeing a 2022 premiere on HBO.