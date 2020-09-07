YouTuber Lloyd Cafe Cadena Died of Covid-19 Complications

Instagram

A few days after news of his death broke out, it’s revealed that the YouTube personality passed away from a heart attack after he tested positive for coronavirus.

YouTube star Lloyd Cafe Cadena‘s family members have confirmed he died of COVID complications.

The 26 year old’s loved ones posted news of his death on his Facebook page on Friday (04Sep20), but did not announce a cause of death.

Now a family spokesman has issued a statement, revealing the Filipino star died of a heart attack in hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“Lloyd was confined in the hospital on September 1 due to high fever and dry cough,” it reads. “He was tested for COVID-19 on the same day which the result came out positive on September 3 (sic). As soon as the result of his swab test came out, our family… immediately isolated themselves.”

“His vitals were okay and had no complaints. On September 4, 5am he was seen by the staff unresponsive and pale looking (sic). As informed by the doctor, he suffered a heart attack while asleep. He was cremated yesterday and his remains is in our house in Cavite (Philippines) in the meantime (sic).

“All expressions of sympathy, including flowers and cards are welcome. You may send them at Immaculate Conception Chapel – Kaingin. Cadena Family.”