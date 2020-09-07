Your Monday Briefing

In a galaxy far, far away, a pair of black holes went bang — or, actually, made a loud, sharp chirping noise.

Astronomers reported on Wednesday that they had detected the loudest, most massive and most violent collision yet between two Goliaths of darkness. (The actual moment of the crash was some seven billion years ago.) That short signal from long ago has left astrophysicists with new questions about how black holes form and grow.

Here’s what else is happening

Brexit: Ahead of further trade negotiations with the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain could walk away from the talks within weeks if an agreement were not in place by Oct. 15. A no-deal exit would be a “good outcome for the U.K.,” he said.

U.S. presidential campaign: Polls show the race for the White House largely stable but tightening slightly in some states, with President Trump recovering some support from conservative-leaning rural voters. Joe Biden continues to enjoy an advantage over the incumbent, especially in populous areas hit hard by the coronavirus.

Birmingham manhunt: A search was underway in the English city on Sunday for a man who was said to have carried out a series of stabbings across the city that left at least one person dead and seven more wounded. The police are not treating the rampage as terrorism.

“Hotel Rwanda”: President Paul Kagame of Rwanda said that Paul Rusesabagina, the inspiration for the 2004 film who now faces terrorism charges, had not been kidnapped from Dubai but had been lured to Rwanda in a “flawless” operation.

U.S. Open: Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 player on the men’s tour and the tennis tournament’s No. 1 seed, was defaulted from the event on Sunday after inadvertently striking a lineswoman with a ball he had hit in frustration. It fell under the Grand Slam rule book’s definition of “physical abuse.”