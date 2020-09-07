Young Thug’s Daughter Says She’ll Introduce Herself as ‘City Girl’ at School

Instagram

When asked what she wants to say to her new classmates at school, 8-year-old Mari Mego says in the viral video, ‘I’ll be like, ‘I’m a city girl. I like money, I like bag.’

Mari Mego is going to start school soon, and she has come up with a way to introduce herself that is very different from what other kids usually say. The daughter of Young Thug sparked chatter on the Internet after she revealed that she would introduce herself as a “city girl” once school starts.

She made the revelation through a video that has since been making the rounds on social media. When asked what she wanted to say to her new classmates, Mari said, “I’ll be like, ‘I’m a city girl. I like money, I like bag.’ ” Mari was referring to City Girls‘ song, “Double CC”, which is included in their latest album “City on Lock”.

Yung Miami caught wind of the video and couldn’t help but leave three heart-eyes emoticons in the comment section of the post. Meanwhile, JT said, “Period baby! You said what you said & the teacher better Respect it!!!!” Some people, in the meantime, found her comment funny as one said, “Perioddd She Gone Be Taking All These N***as Bag When She Get Older.” One other commented, “She be having me hollering!! And that’s my song!!!”

Some others were not feeling it. “Why would they want their child to introduce her self as that,” one person said. “Now that baby shouldn’t have been listening to that,” another wrote, as an individual chimed in, “It used to be ‘My name is _______ and I want to be a doctor when I grow up.’ Sigh.”

This isn’t the first time Mari made headlines over something she said online. Prior to this, she sparked chatter after sending death threats to one of her friends. “Y’all go unfollow her right now, like, I need y’all to get her to zero by tomorrow,” she said at the time, before adding, “When ya daddy ya mama ya auntie ya gramama die don’t say nun.”