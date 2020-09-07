Yoson An Divulges Long Process to Land Coveted Role in ‘Mulan’

Walt Disney Pictures

The Macanese-New Zealander actor reveals he thought he had failed to nab the role of Chen Hongui in Disney’s live-adaptation remake after he didn’t hear back in one year.

–

Actor Yoson An had to wait almost two years to learn if he’d won the role of Chen Hongui in Disney’s “Mulan” remake.

During an interview with The Laughing Place, the star revealed the lengthy process from when he first heard about the live-action movie, which is now streaming on Disney+, to securing the coveted role.

“I think it was back in 2015, or even late 2014, when I heard through the grapevine that Niki (Caro) was set to direct this, and I was walking back home one day, scrolling through my phone, I was like, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be cool if I was involved in this film?’ ” Yoson revealed.

“Fast forward to 2016, I did the tape, put it down, sent it through, and I didn’t hear back for a whole year.”

Yoson was convinced he hadn’t done enough to impress, explaining, “After a couple months, I’m like, ‘I didn’t get this. There’s no way I got this…’ But then literally a year later I get an email from my agent going, ‘Hey, remember that tape you put down a year ago? Disney wants to see you again.’ ”

Yoson met Niki and casting director Debra Zane over Skype and then was flown to Los Angeles for an in-person audition.

“I didn’t hear back for another nine months,” he laughed. “One day, I sat down at my agent’s office, and my lovely coach, Mike, sat down with me, and he was like, ‘You got it, bud. You got it.’ And I was like, ‘Really? Really?’ And everything just started unfolding from there. Bit of a long story.”

“Mulan”, which stars Liu Yifei as the titular heroine, premiered in Hollywood in March but a wider theatrical release has been repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The movie is now available to view on Disney+ in countries where the streaming service is available, including the U.S. and U.K.