World number one and reigning champion Barty to skip French Open By

© . FILE PHOTO: Tennis – Australian Open – Semi Final
SYDNEY () – Reigning champion Ash Barty will not play at the French Open later this month because of health concerns and a lack of preparation.
“It has been a difficult decision to make but unfortunately I will not be competing in Europe this year,” Australia’s world number one said in a statement on Instagram on Tuesday.
“Last year’s French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly.”
