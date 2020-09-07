Will there be fans at NFL games in 2020? Team-by-team attendance & ticket policies during COVID-19

If you’re having trouble keeping track of the NFL teams that will allow fans in their stadiums for games during the 2020 season and those that will not, you are not alone. Bills coach Sean McDermott and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer are just as frustrated.

“I think it’s honestly ridiculous that there will be, on the surface, what appears to be a playing field that’s like that — inconsistently across the league with the different away stadiums,” McDermott told media members on Aug. 24. Said Zimmer a few days prior: “It’s going to be very hard because some stadiums they’re allowing people in and it looks like we’re not going to have any fans in there early, which really stinks because we have unbelievable fans, and they make that place rocking every Sunday.”

The 2020 NFL fan attendance spectrum of which McDermott and Zimmer speak is massive. Some teams like the Raiders have already announced they will not host fans at any of their eight home games this season. Others like the Cowboys have announced plans to let fans attend the games at varying percentages of stadium capacities.

The is the result of the NFL allowing each of its 32 teams and those organizations’ local officials to make the calls on whether to let fans attend pro football games amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The league has established on-field protocols in an effort to keep players and team/league personnel safe from the virus, but the situations in the crowds of its 30 stadiums are in the hands of the locals.

“It’s not surprising that there are regional variabilities, because obviously there are differences in the state of the pandemic and the state of the infection as you move across the country,” said NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills on a recent media conference call. “So the fact that there’s not one-size-fits-all approach shouldn’t be surprising given the medical situations across the league.”

Below are the latest developments regarding the fan attendance policies for all 32 teams in 2020 as the Sept. 10 NFL season-opener approaches. They obviously are subject to constant change.

Fans at NFL games in 2020

Arizona Cardinals

Stadium capacity : 63,400

: 63,400 Fans at games? No (first two games)

No (first two games) Percentage of capacity: TBD

The Cardinals announced their first two home games (Sept. 20 vs. Washington, Sept. 27 vs. Detroit) will be played without fans, noting Arizona’s guidelines limiting gatherings to 50 or fewer people statewide.

“We will continue to work with state and local officials in the weeks ahead to determine whether we may be in position to host a limited number of fans later in the season,” the email said. “If so, Cardinals season ticket members would have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for those games.”

The franchise in late July sent a letter to season ticket holders stating all previous sales for 2020 had been voided.

Atlanta Falcons

Stadium capacity : 71,000

: 71,000 Fans at games? No (for September)

No (for September) Percentage of capacity: N/A

The Falcons on Aug. 17 announced they will play their two September home games without fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team said it will “continue to collaborate with national and local health officials in the coming weeks before deciding on fan attendance at events scheduled later in the fall.”

Baltimore Ravens

Stadium capacity : 71,008

: 71,008 Fans at games? No (for now)

No (for now) Percentage of capacity: N/A

The Ravens on Aug. 24 announced they will not host fans at M,amp;T Bank Stadium for “at least the initial part of the 2020 season.” The team’s plan to allow up to 7,500 fans was rejected by the offices of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Bernard Young. “We will remain in communication with local and state officials, working carefully to create appropriate measures that might eventually permit a limited number of fans at home games this season,” the team said.

Buffalo Bills

Stadium capacity : 71,608

: 71,608 Fans at games? No (for first two games)

No (for first two games) Percentage of capacity: N/A

New York state guidelines currently prohibit fans from attending sporting events. The Bills on Aug. 25 announced those guidelines will “remain unchanged” for at least their first two home games, which will be played without fans. “We fully support the New York State’s efforts to keep New Yorkers safe and will continue working together, along with the NFL, to establish policies and procedures that hopefully permit fans later this season,” the team said.

Carolina Panthers

Stadium capacity : 75,523

: 75,523 Fans at games? No (for first game)

No (for first game) Percentage of capacity: N/A

The Panthers on Aug. 31 announced they will not host fans at Bank of America Stadium for their season-opener against the Raiders. North Carolina’s current COVID-19 restrictions prohibit outdoor gatherings of 25 or more people. “This is not a choice between a full stadium or an empty stadium,” the team said. “We have offered compromises and alternatives. We will continue reaching out to government officials regarding options for future games.”

Chicago Bears

Stadium capacity : 61,500

: 61,500 Fans at games? No

No Percentage of capacity: N/A

The Bears on Aug. 17 announced they and the City of Chicago had agreed not to allow fans at Soldier Field in 2020. The team did leave room for a possible change in the policy moving forward: “The team and City will continue to monitor the environment and believe there can be a sound plan in place to bring fans back to Soldier Field once it is deemed safe and appropriate. Until then, Bears home games will not include in-person fans.”

Cincinnati Bengals

Stadium capacity : 65,515

: 65,515 Fans at games? No (for first game)

No (for first game) Percentage of capacity: N/A

The Bengals on Aug. 25 announced will not have fans attend their season-opener against the Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. “The Bengals filed a request for exemption seeking to have fans at games,” the team said. “The variance we requested has not been granted by the state at this time. While we want fans to attend our games, we accept and understand the State of Ohio’s position. We will monitor the situation moving forward and continue exploring whether fans may attend games as the season goes along.”

Cleveland Browns

Stadium capacity : 67,895

: 67,895 Fans at games? TBD

TBD Percentage of capacity: TBD

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam on Aug. 21 told reporters they are working with local officials on a plan that would allow up to 20 percent of FirstEnergy Stadium’s seating capacity. On Aug. 26, the team revealed its plan for health and safety protocols “in the event fans are permitted for games this season.”

Dallas Cowboys

Stadium capacity : 80,000

: 80,000 Fans at games? Yes

Yes Percentage of capacity : TBD

: TBD Tickets: Single-game only

The Cowboys on Aug. 13 announced they would host fans at AT,amp;T Stadium in 2020 at a “limited” stadium capacity. It’s not yet clear how many people will be allowed at Cowboys home games. “Fans are required to practice social distancing inside and outside of AT,amp;T Stadium, including parking lots, entry queues and seating,” the team said. “With 15 dedicated entries and exits, in addition to the 3 million square feet of club, concourse and corridor space, fans will have ample space to practice social distancing. Weather permitting, AT,amp;T Stadium’s unique retractable roof and end zone door design gives the ability to maximize fresh air flow throughout the building, along with the capability of circulating 840,000 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of fresh air through its mechanical system.”

Denver Broncos

Stadium capacity : 76,125

: 76,125 Fans at games? No (for season-opener)

No (for season-opener) Percentage of capacity: N/A

The Broncos on Aug. 21 announced they would play their season-opener against the Titans at Empower Field at Mile High without fans in attendance. The team left room for that policy to change: “Our organization remains hopeful that we can host a limited number of fans on a gradually increasing basis beginning early this season. Taking a careful, measured approach with attendance will allow us to evaluate and adjust all COVID-19 safety enhancements before moving forward.”

Detroit Lions

Stadium capacity : 65,000

: 65,000 Fans at games? No (for first two games)

No (for first two games) Percentage of capacity: N/A

The Lions on Aug. 21 announced they will not host fans at Ford Field for their first two home games of the season. “The Lions’ third home game is November 1 against the Indianapolis Colts,” the team said. “Whether fans can attend that or any other 2020 season games will continue to be evaluated while working diligently with healthcare officials at every level, as well as Governor Whitmer’s office.”

Green Bay Packers

Stadium capacity : 81,441

: 81,441 Fans at games? No (for first two games)

No (for first two games) Percentage of capacity: N/A

The Packers on Aug. 6 announced that Lambeau Field will not host fans at the first two home games this season. “The Packers’ third home game is on Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings,” the team said. “Whether fans can attend this game and others later in the season will depend on the status of the virus.” President and CEO Mark Murphy previously had estimated a maximum 10,000 to 12,000 fans for any games at which they are allowed.

Houston Texans

Stadium capacity : 72,220

: 72,220 Fans at games? No (for first game)

No (for first game) Percentage of capacity: N/A

The Texans on Aug. 14 announced that that NRG Stadium will not host fans for their home-opener against the Ravens on Sept. 20. Whether fans can attend other home games later in the season will depend on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the greater Houston area, which is currently at the highest threat level (RED),” the team said. “If the Texans transition to hosting fans at home games later in the season, Season Ticket Members who made the decision to opt-in for the 2020 season will receive instructions about the ticket-purchasing process at that time.”

Indianapolis Colts

Stadium capacity : 67,000

: 67,000 Fans at games? Yes

Yes Percentage of capacity : No more than 25 percent

: No more than 25 percent Tickets: Half-season ticket plans

With the caveat that everything is subject to change, the Colts on July 24 announced a plan that would allow fans at Lucas Oil Stadium at a maximum of 25 percent capacity. The team was offering two half-season plans, with Plan A including games against the Vikings, Ravens, Texans and Titans and Plan B including games against the Jets, Bengals, Packers and Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars on July 10 announced their plan to host fans at “approximately 25 percent” of TIAA Bank Field’s capacity. “Once the season begins, any future increase in capacity will depend on developments on the health and safety front,” the team said.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs on Aug. 17 announced their “plans for a reduced capacity of approximately 22 percent to kick off the 2020 season.” Said the team in a release: “As the season progresses, the club will follow the guidance of local officials and public health experts, with the potential that local regulations will allow for different capacities at different points during the season. Future on-sale dates and details will be communicated once confirmed throughout the season.”

Las Vegas Raiders

Stadium capacity : 65,000

: 65,000 Fans at games? No

No Percentage of capacity: N/A

Raiders owner Mark Davis on Aug. 3 announced the entire inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium would be played without fans in attendance. “This decision is based on our commitment to protect the health of our fans and the entire community in response to the coronavirus pandemic affecting us all,” Davis wrote in a letter.

Los Angeles Chargers

Stadium capacity : 72,240

: 72,240 Fans at games? No (for now)

No (for now) Percentage of capacity: N/A

The Rams and Chargers, who will share the brand-new SoFi Stadium beginning this season, announced on Aug. 25 that their games “will be held without fans in attendance until further notice.” Said the teams in a joint statement: “We will continue to work with LA County Department of Public Health and the City of Inglewood on a plan that, when circumstances permit, safely brings fans to SoFi Stadium and adheres to local, State, CDC and NFL guidelines.”

Los Angeles Rams

Stadium capacity : 72,240

: 72,240 Fans at games? No (for now)

No (for now) Percentage of capacity: N/A

The Rams and Chargers, who will share the brand-new SoFi Stadium beginning this season, announced on Aug. 25 that their games “will be held without fans in attendance until further notice.” Said the teams in a joint statement: “We will continue to work with LA County Department of Public Health and the City of Inglewood on a plan that, when circumstances permit, safely brings fans to SoFi Stadium and adheres to local, State, CDC and NFL guidelines.”

Miami Dolphins

Stadium capacity : 65,326

: 65,326 Fans at games? Yes (for first game)

Yes (for first game) Percentage of capacity : Approximately 20 percent

: Approximately 20 percent Tickets: Season ticket holders first

The Dolphins on Aug. 24 announced a limited stadium capacity for their home opener. “A maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the first regular season home game on September 20 when the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills,” the team said. Added Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel: “We’re happy that our elected officials recognize the attention to detail and diligence that we’ve put into creating a safe environment and that they made the decision to move forward with a 13,000-capacity stadium at this time.”

Minnesota Vikings

Stadium capacity : 66,655

: 66,655 Fans at games? No (for first two games)

No (for first two games) Percentage of capacity: N/A

The Vikings on Aug. 25 announced the first two home games of 2020 (Packers and Titans) will be played without fans in attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium. “We will continue to work with the appropriate officials on our plans with the hope of bringing fans back in a safe manner later this season,” the team said. The Vikings had been hoping to have fans attend games in 2020 at roughly 20 percent of U.S. Bank Stadium’s capacity.

New England Patriots

Stadium capacity : 66,829

: 66,829 Fans at games? No (for first two games)

No (for first two games) Percentage of capacity: N/A

Gillette Stadium officials on Aug. 18 confirmed the Patriots’ first two home games of 2020 will be played without fans. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration did not approve the Patriots’ plan to allow 20 percent of Gillette’s capacity. “We’ve had conversations with them and with the Red Sox,” Baker said (via Boston.com), “and we’ve basically said, ‘Look, we’re focused at this point on schools, and wouldn’t plan to do anything with respect to anything like that until we get much farther into the fall.”

New Orleans Saints

Stadium capacity : 73,208

: 73,208 Fans at games? No (for first game)

No (for first game) Percentage of capacity: N/A

The Saints on Aug. 12 announced their first game of the season on Sept. 13 against the Buccaneers will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium without fans. The team also said it is “unlikely” it will be able to host fans at its second home game, against the Packers on Sept. 27. “Unfortunately, at this time, the trends across our state and region do not meet the standards of health and safety we have established with our healthcare and government partners to host fans in the stadium for the first home game,” the team said. “While state numbers are trending in the right direction, further mitigation of cases is needed and a reduced infection rate is required for the team to welcome back its fans.”

New York Giants

Stadium capacity : 82,500

: 82,500 Fans at games? No

No Percentage of capacity: N/A

Under the order of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, neither the Jets nor the Giants will be allowed to host fans at MetLife Stadium “until further notice.”

New York Jets

Stadium capacity : 82,500

: 82,500 Fans at games? No

No Percentage of capacity: N/A

Under the order of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, neither the Jets nor the Giants will be allowed to host fans at MetLife Stadium “until further notice.”

Philadelphia Eagles

Stadium capacity : 69,596

: 69,596 Fans at games? No (for now)

No (for now) Percentage of capacity: N/A

The Eagles on Aug. 27 announced the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia had determined that hosting fans at Lincoln Financial Field will not be permitted until further notice. The team said it “presented a variety of scenarios regarding fan attendance” to government agencies and public health experts, “but the decision for no fans was made given the state of the coronavirus pandemic in the region.”

Pittsburgh Steelers

Stadium capacity : 68,400

: 68,400 Fans at games? No (for first two games)

No (for first two games) Percentage of capacity: N/A

The Steelers on Aug. 27 told season ticket holders they will not host fans at Heinz Field for their first two home games of the season (via multiple media reports). The team previously had told season ticket holders the seating capacity would be greatly reduced if fans are allowed at any point in the season.

San Francisco 49ers

Stadium capacity : 68,500

: 68,500 Fans at games? No (for first game)

No (for first game) Percentage of capacity: N/A

The 49ers on Aug. 25 confirmed they will begin their season against the Cardinals without fans in attendance at Levi’s Stadium. “We will continue to work with State and County officials regarding the potential to welcome the Faithful back to Levi’s Stadium later this season,” the team said. “If we are able to host fans at any point this season, 49ers season ticket members who credited their 2020 payments to 2021 will receive priority access to single-game tickets. With demand expected to exceed availability, tickets will not be guaranteed for any individuals.”

Seattle Seahawks

Stadium capacity : 69,000

: 69,000 Fans at games? No (for first three games)

No (for first three games) Percentage of capacity: N/A

The Seahawks on Aug. 19 announced the first three games (vs. Patriots, Cowboys and Vikings) at CenturyLink Field this season will be played without fans. “While we are hopeful that conditions will improve as the season moves forward, we will continue to follow the lead of public health and government officials to make future decisions about having fans in attendance,” the team said.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stadium capacity : 65,890

: 65,890 Fans at games? No (for first two games)

No (for first two games) Percentage of capacity: N/A

The Buccaneers on Sept. 2 told season ticket holders that no fans will be allowed at Raymond James Stadium for their first two home games. “Over the past several months, we have worked closely with the NFL and local officials to determine the best way to safely and responsibly host a limited number of fans at Buccaneers home games during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bucs COO Brian Ford said in a letter (via the Tampa Bay Times). … “Based on our conversations with local officials, we have determined that it is not yet the right time to welcome fans back to Raymond James Stadium.”

Tennessee Titans

Stadium capacity : 69,143

: 69,143 Fans at games? No (for first game)

No (for first game) Percentage of capacity: N/A

Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill on Aug. 18 announced the team’s home opener against the Jaguars on Sept. 20 will be played without fans. The decision was made by Nashville mayor John Cooper. “NFL football is a game meant to be played in front of a loud, cheering crowd and no one desires that outcome more than us,” Nihill said. “However, these are not normal times and as civic leaders in this great city, we understand and support Mayor Cooper and Metro Nashville Public Health Department’s decision today to delay welcoming fans into Nissan Stadium.”

Washington Football Team

Stadium capacity : 82,000

: 82,000 Fans at games? No

No Percentage of capacity: N/A

The Washington Football Team on Aug. 12 announced all games at FedEx Field this season will be played without fans, but it did say “the decision will be re-evaluated by all parties should the situation surrounding the pandemic improve over the course of the season.”