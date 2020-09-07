Will Broncos stop Tennessee’s Derrick Henry from running roughshod?

Kiz: Well, your Broncos cannot go 16-0 if they don’t win the first one, to cite one of my favorite lines in the “Book of NFL Coachspeak.” This home opener without fans in the stands worries me because I believe Denver will miss the awesome power of its 12th man. But the Broncos should win the game if they can do just one thing: Limit Tennessee power back Derrick Henry to under 100 yards rushing. It won’t be an easy task, as Henry ran roughshod on the league last season during the Titans’ surprising march to the AFC championship game.

O’Halloran: The Broncos’ rush defense was awful during their 0-4 start, but the 16-0 win over Tennessee in Week 6 was the second game of Mike Purcell at nose tackle, Shelby Harris at defensive end and Alexander Johnson at inside linebacker. Henry is the reigning running back king, having led the NFL in rushing yards (1,540), attempts (303) and touchdowns (16) last year. Jurrell Casey was acquired from the Titans to play alongside Harris and Purcell. And I do think the Broncos are well-equipped to stop the run because Josey Jewell should be viewed as a run-game upgrade compared to Todd Davis (released last week).

Kiz: The Broncos’ shutout victory against Tennessee was their defense’s finest hour in 2019. Denver made Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota look worse than Tim Tebow on his worst day, while Henry barely touched the ball or made a peep. But I also thought it was the dumbest game plan designed by any Denver foe all last season. Only two weeks before the Titans came to town, Jacksonville power back Leonard Fournette trampled the Broncos with 225 yards rushing, leading the Jaguars to victory. I couldn’t believe Tennessee coaches didn’t take copious notes after watching that game tape. We’ve got to see a heavy dose of Henry this , right?

O’Halloran: Arthur Smith was in his sixth game as the Titans’ play-caller last October against the Broncos and it just felt like he was still trying to make Mariota the center of his offense. That changed at halftime when Ryan Tannehill replaced Mariota. Henry carried 15 times for 28 yards in the game. To your point, the first half was puzzling — the Broncos led only 6-0, but Henry carried only nine times out of 31 plays. The rest of the season, including playoffs, Henry eclipsed 20 carries seven times — the Titans went 6-1 in those games. In Week 1, it makes perfect sense for the Titans to hop on the back of their best player.

Kiz: Let me get this one on the record now. I think Denver’s first offensive play from scrimmage during this new season should be Broncos quarterback Drew Lock faking a handoff to Melvin Gordon and throwing deep to Jerry Jeudy. But I also suspect front-office honcho John Elway has actually told us the truth when suggesting this team will rely heavily on its defense to win games until a young offense gels. Early in the season, the Broncos need to run the football effectively to win. So in Week 1, will Gordon out-rush Henry? No. But Phillip LIndsay might.

O’Halloran: I’m all for a first-play deep shot to Jeudy — give the Kid QB (Lock) a chance to fling it and give the Kid WR (Jeudy) a chance to make an instant impact. The best way to neutralize Henry is by getting a lead. If the Titans make themselves one dimensional (a lot of Henry), that’s trouble. If the Broncos force them to be one dimensional (have to lean on Tannehill), that helps the Von/Chubb pass rush and will allow new play-caller Pat Shurmur to prioritize the run. I say Henry outgains Lindsay/Gordon combined, but the Broncos win the game.