Will Broncos stop Tennessee’s Derrick Henry from running roughshod?

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

Kiz: Well, your Broncos cannot go 16-0 if they don’t win the first one, to cite one of my favorite lines in the “Book of NFL Coachspeak.” This home opener without fans in the stands worries me because I believe Denver will miss the awesome power of its 12th man. But the Broncos should win the game if they can do just one thing: Limit Tennessee power back Derrick Henry to under 100 yards rushing. It won’t be an easy task, as Henry ran roughshod on the league last season during the Titans’ surprising march to the AFC championship game.

O’Halloran: The Broncos’ rush defense was awful during their 0-4 start, but the 16-0 win over Tennessee in Week 6 was the second game of Mike Purcell at nose tackle, Shelby Harris at defensive end and Alexander Johnson at inside linebacker. Henry is the reigning running back king, having led the NFL in rushing yards (1,540), attempts (303) and touchdowns (16) last year. Jurrell Casey was acquired from the Titans to play alongside Harris and Purcell. And I do think the Broncos are well-equipped to stop the run because Josey Jewell should be viewed as a run-game upgrade compared to Todd Davis (released last week).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR