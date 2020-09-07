When Radhika Apte spoke about pay disparity in Bollywood

Bollywood has been traditionally dominated by men. It was always the conception that the male actors or commonly known as ‘heroes’ are the ones that attract crowds to theatres. However, we’ve come a long way since those times. Female actors are now considered to hold equal star power as their male counterparts. Although, one thing that has not changed yet is the pay disparity between male and female stars.

Radhika Apte also spoke about the same during an interview with a leading daily. She narrated how she stood up to a production house regarding the matter. She said, “When I was a nobody and I came here, I couldn’t do anything. Today, I am working for a very big production company, and I put my foot down, saying till you pay me as much as the (other) actors are getting paid I am not doing it. And I got that money.” Kudos to you, girl!