When Radhika Apte spoke about her diet routine

Radhika Apte is one of the brightest talents of the generation. Be it the big screen or the OTT platform, Radhika has impressed us with her acting skills and leaves the audience mesmerised with each performance. There was actually a bring-Radhik-Apte-back movement on social media started by some super enthusiastic fans when she was found missing in action.

On the occasion of her birthday, we decided to take a trip down the memory lane and found an article where Radhika spoke about the importance of striking the right balance in ones’ diet. During an interview with a leading magazine, she said, “I don’t follow any drastic diets. I eat everything in moderation and try to maintain a healthy balance. If I am indulging or spending a few days at home, then I eat absolutely everything I want. But I make sure that the next week is all about healthy food. I have stopped eating potato chips and wafers because I think they are too addictive. I snack on nuts. Still, I cannot give up banana chips. I alternate between yoga, running and swimming. When I’m working out, there’s music playing throughout. I don’t listen to hardcore motivational music, though.”