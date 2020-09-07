What living in Australia could look like by 2060, according to nation’s top scientists

If that doesn’t happen, however, the research suggests Australia will only sluggishly grow.
Australia’s biggest challenges right now
The report also found the federal government will need to embrace new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology in industries, and significantly cut down emissions to maintain a globally competitive quality of life for Australians.
With the nation’s population expected to reach 41 million by 2060, the CSIRO says the country needs to boost infrastructure and services to help an ageing population and avoid a reduced workforce.
What happens if Australia doesn’t act
If the government doesn’t rapidly act on those areas, the future simply looks bleak.
“In (this case), Australia fails to adequately address the global and domestic issues, resulting in declining economic, social and environmental outcomes,” the report says.
“Economic growth, investment and education outcomes are all relatively weak. Australia’s economy is increasingly vulnerable to external shocks.
“Australia’s cities sprawl outwards, making it more difficult for people in the outer suburbs to access jobs, education and services. Housing affordability remains a major concern. This deepens social divisions and polarisation.”
When it comes to the numbers, a lack of action will mean the total amount of money Australia as a country will earn yearly by 2060 will only grow by 2.1 per cent and individuals’ wages will jump by just 40 per cent.
The amount of people will spend driving cars will only drop by a quarter and Australians will use 61 per cent more energy but for just a 38 per cent drop in the cost of power bills.
What happens if Australia does act
If the federal government chooses to face the nation’s challenges head-on now, the CSIRO said “Australia reaches its full potential” by 2060.
This would result in a financially-strong, inclusive, highly-skilled and dynamic, affordable future.
“Improved educational outcomes (will) give Australians the skills they need to compete in (a) technology-enabled workforce,” the report says.
“Australia’s cities are dynamic and diverse global centres with higher-density populations, a diverse range of affordable housing options and equal access to high-quality jobs, recreation, education and other services.”
For each Australian’s day-to-day life, that would mean a 90 per cent spike in their incomes by 2060 and the country as a whole would be earning up to 2.8 per cent more.
Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital, told .com.au that economic prediction mirrors a similar point of progress Australia saw toward the end of the 1980s.
“Australia in the 1980s and 1990s saw a series of economic reforms which pushed up national productivity and saw our economic growth rates probably raise compared to what otherwise would have been the case,” he said.
“Since then we’ve seen a slowdown in economic reforms and therefore a slowdown in economic growth.
“What the CSIRO is highlighting is that if government acts to reinvigorate the economy, then it could result in a brighter future compared to a situation where they fail to do that.
“The difference between 2.1 and 2.8 per cent may not seem that much but for a developed economy, it accumulates year-on-year and it would turn into a bigger number in terms of people’s wages and living standards.”
In terms of housing, the report found the number of people in Australia’s major cities will skyrocket by 88 per cent but property prices will not be as harsh. Collectively, the nation’s landowners could expect up to $84 billion more in financial returns.
Mr Oliver said the housing problem has hit Australia hardest in the last 15 years, but going forward he predicts it will also be a huge economic issue across generations of citizens.
“It is the big social issue and it has huge consequences in terms of inter-generational and inter-income level equality,” he said.
“If you lock a generation out of housing affordability, then they end up poorer longer term because they don’t have the wealth that comes with housing.”
The CSIRO report found the richer, more liveable and positive future “is within Australia’s grasp” but long-term changes need to be made in five areas.
It said the government needs to foster an embrace of new technologies and invest in the improvement of workers’ skills so they stay globally competitive.
“The problem Australia has faced now for 20 or 30 years (is that) we don’t tend to be that good in supporting technology and taking it up compared to other countries,” Mr Oliver said.
“We come up with bright ideas… But we tend to be not so good in translating those ideas into business opportunities, which then make money for the country.
“The ideas often go overseas and get sold back to us and we haven’t adequately resolved how to counter that to make sure we make the most of it.”
Mr Oliver believes it is within the capability of Australians to rise to the challenges facing the country today in order to secure a stronger future up to 2060.
“Australia tends to excel in crises. Whenever we have a crisis, we seem to manage it pretty well,” he said.
“That gives me optimism that we’ll ultimately get this right and therefore the economy will get reinvigorated, we’ll solve the climate problem and we’ll benefit from the lower emissions, a more technologically-savvy economy that we’ll see over the next 40 years and in turn all of that will drive productivity which will allow wages to rise.”