What living in Australia could look like by 2060, according to nation’s top scientists

Top scientists have delivered an ominous outlook for Australia’s future, declaring its quality of life is a risk of sinking to bleak levels over the next four decades.

If that doesn’t happen, however, the research suggests Australia will only sluggishly grow.

Australia could look very different over the next four decades. Photo: Nick Moir, August 27, 2020. (Nine – Nick Moir)

Australia’s biggest challenges right now

There are six major challenges that could risk the continuity of Australia’s economic growth , liveable capital cities status, picturesque environment and community strength, the ‘Australian National Outlook 2019’ report has found.

Among them are the rise of Asian superpower nations , tipped to house 65 per cent of the world’s middle-class population by 2030 unless Australia can diversify exports and snag a bigger share of the global economy.

The biggest challenges to Australia’s future growth, as revealed by the CSIRO. ( – Tara Blancato)

The report also found the federal government will need to embrace new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology in industries, and significantly cut down emissions to maintain a globally competitive quality of life for Australians.

With the nation’s population expected to reach 41 million by 2060, the CSIRO says the country needs to boost infrastructure and services to help an ageing population and avoid a reduced workforce.

What happens if Australia doesn’t act

If the government doesn’t rapidly act on those areas, the future simply looks bleak.

“In (this case), Australia fails to adequately address the global and domestic issues, resulting in declining economic, social and environmental outcomes,” the report says.

“Economic growth, investment and education outcomes are all relatively weak. Australia’s economy is increasingly vulnerable to external shocks.

CSIRO scientists have predicted two different pathways for Australia’s economic, social and environmental future up until 2060. ( – Tara Blancato)

“Australia’s cities sprawl outwards, making it more difficult for people in the outer suburbs to access jobs, education and services. Housing affordability remains a major concern. This deepens social divisions and polarisation.”

When it comes to the numbers, a lack of action will mean the total amount of money Australia as a country will earn yearly by 2060 will only grow by 2.1 per cent and individuals’ wages will jump by just 40 per cent.

The amount of people will spend driving cars will only drop by a quarter and Australians will use 61 per cent more energy but for just a 38 per cent drop in the cost of power bills.

What happens if Australia does act

If the federal government chooses to face the nation’s challenges head-on now, the CSIRO said “Australia reaches its full potential” by 2060.

This would result in a financially-strong, inclusive, highly-skilled and dynamic, affordable future.

The CSIRO says an embrace of new technologies and a reduction to climate emissions in the next 40 years is crucial for the nation’s growth. Pictured: Tjintu Solar Field at Yulara in the Northern Territory. (Supplied)

“Improved educational outcomes (will) give Australians the skills they need to compete in (a) technology-enabled workforce,” the report says.

“Australia’s cities are dynamic and diverse global centres with higher-density populations, a diverse range of affordable housing options and equal access to high-quality jobs, recreation, education and other services.”

For each Australian’s day-to-day life, that would mean a 90 per cent spike in their incomes by 2060 and the country as a whole would be earning up to 2.8 per cent more.

Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital, told .com.au that economic prediction mirrors a similar point of progress Australia saw toward the end of the 1980s.

Australians’ personal incomes could spike by up to 90 per cent by 2060 if the federal government invests correctly in the nation’s economy, the CSIRO says. (Supplied)

“Australia in the 1980s and 1990s saw a series of economic reforms which pushed up national productivity and saw our economic growth rates probably raise compared to what otherwise would have been the case,” he said.

“Since then we’ve seen a slowdown in economic reforms and therefore a slowdown in economic growth.

“What the CSIRO is highlighting is that if government acts to reinvigorate the economy, then it could result in a brighter future compared to a situation where they fail to do that.

“The difference between 2.1 and 2.8 per cent may not seem that much but for a developed economy, it accumulates year-on-year and it would turn into a bigger number in terms of people’s wages and living standards.”

Australians could drive less as city sprawls increase over the next four decades. Pictured: A cyclist in Melbourne. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Getty)

In terms of housing, the report found the number of people in Australia’s major cities will skyrocket by 88 per cent but property prices will not be as harsh. Collectively, the nation’s landowners could expect up to $84 billion more in financial returns.

Mr Oliver said the housing problem has hit Australia hardest in the last 15 years, but going forward he predicts it will also be a huge economic issue across generations of citizens.

“It is the big social issue and it has huge consequences in terms of inter-generational and inter-income level equality,” he said.

“If you lock a generation out of housing affordability, then they end up poorer longer term because they don’t have the wealth that comes with housing.”

Housing affordability could pose a major issue for Australians across generations into the future. (Peter Rae)

The CSIRO report found the richer, more liveable and positive future “is within Australia’s grasp” but long-term changes need to be made in five areas.

It said the government needs to foster an embrace of new technologies and invest in the improvement of workers’ skills so they stay globally competitive.

“The problem Australia has faced now for 20 or 30 years (is that) we don’t tend to be that good in supporting technology and taking it up compared to other countries,” Mr Oliver said.

An embrace of emerging technologies and industries during the 21st Century could be key to how Australia grows by 2060, the CSIRO says. Pictured: Ridges hotel’s owner, Jerry Schwartz with their Robot. (Nine – Louise Kennerley)

“We come up with bright ideas… But we tend to be not so good in translating those ideas into business opportunities, which then make money for the country.

“The ideas often go overseas and get sold back to us and we haven’t adequately resolved how to counter that to make sure we make the most of it.”

Mr Oliver believes it is within the capability of Australians to rise to the challenges facing the country today in order to secure a stronger future up to 2060.

“Australia tends to excel in crises. Whenever we have a crisis, we seem to manage it pretty well,” he said.