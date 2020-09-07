Wests Tigers legends slam Josh Reynolds and Russell Packer after leaving Manly game at halftime

Two Tigers legends have hit out at Wests duo Russell Packer and Josh Reynolds for abandoning their team at half-time at Brookvale Oval on the weekend.

With their team trailing 20-12 at the break, Reynolds and Packer were spotted leaving the ground. They missed their teammates pull off a sensational comeback against Manly to win 34-32 on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning the pair – who earn $850,000 and $750,000 a year respectively – reportedly told their coach Michael Maguire that they left prematurely because they felt cold.

The players were not in the game, but their actions outraged Tigers greats Garry Jack and Steve Roach.

“It’s terrible, it’s disgraceful, there’s no respect and they’re taking the mickey,” Jack told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I read somewhere they were cold. Well, put a jumper on.

“It’s a sad reflection of the club. It was one of our greatest wins of the year and we should be talking about what a great victory it was. Those two, it shows where their heads are at.

“I wouldn’t pick them again this year. It’s all hands on deck because we’re an outside chance to make the eight, and as a team you never know when you might need someone, but that would send a bad message to everyone else and imply it’s acceptable because it’s not.

“Discipline is a part of success. That showed a lack of discipline.”

Russell Packer and Josh Reyonlds walked out on the Tigers on Saturday night. (Getty)

Roach believes Wests coach Michael Maguire would be tempted to sit the duo out for the rest of the season over the drama.

“They’d want a good excuse, but I don’t think there is an excuse. A lot of it is about the coach trusting you. I don’t think ‘Madge’ will use them again,” he said.

“You can’t not hang around. It’s all about attitude, who knows if these guys would have been used next week, and you have to be ready. [Leaving early] is no preparation for a game.”

A majority of clubs do not make it mandatory for players not selected to attend games, but it is a theme in the NRL that players still choose to watch and support their teammates. Packer and Reynolds were both formerly part of the leadership group at the club, making their early exit from the game even more perplexing.

Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe told Fox Sports that the “actions are not acceptable”.

“We are focused on ensuring every single person, player coach administrator board members actions are in complete alignment with the expectation of higher standards,” Pascoe said.

“The behaviours you walk past are the behaviours you accept and we won’t walk past these, they need to be addressed and not accepted.”

Similarly, Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis told the Herald that it was “not a good look”.

“Strictly speaking, they weren’t required to be there. Russell had to warm up with the team as 19th man but Josh didn’t even warm up with the team. Both players have acknowledged their action creates a perception, but perception is not reality,” Hagipantelis said.

“I have spoken to both of them and they’ve acknowledged it wasn’t a good look.

“There was no intention on their part to show disrespect or a lack of unity. Russell suffers from an arthritic condition and had multiple surgeries in his foot to try and help him play again. Sitting there in the cold does affect him, that is true.”

The Tigers next face South Sydney on Thursday night and if they are victorious, as they sit ninth on the NRL ladder, they will remain in the hunt to play finals footy.