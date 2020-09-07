Week 1 Yahoo Fantasy Football Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for cash games

We’re all flying a bit blind as we enter Week 1, so when it comes to making picks for NFL DFS cash games, you can expect to see a lot of old reliables populating lineups. Our Yahoo daily fantasy football cash lineup is no different, as we rely on mostly proven, high-volume producers (with one exception).

As is always the case with cash lineups, we’re not necessarily looking for huge performances — we’re mainly trying to avoid complete duds. Obviously, we’ll need some touchdowns and 100-yard days to break into the upper half of our contests, but by taking a nice mix of high-floor veterans, we like our chances of being in the running until the end of the Cowboys-Rams game on Sunday night.

That’s right — the SNF game is included on Yahoo’s main slate, which isn’t the case on FanDuel and DraftKings. By taking a player or two from that game, you might have an advantage on casual DFS players who read lineup advice tailored to other sites that don’t include that matchup.

Every advantage matters in daily fantasy football, so make sure you know what you’re signing up for and start the season off right!

Yahoo NFL DFS Picks Week 1: Daily fantasy football for cash games

This lineup is for the Yahoo DFS main slate, $200 budget (half-point PPR, four-point passing TDs)

QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks @ Falcons ($33)

Wilson was a little more “boom or bust” than most remember last year, but he’s still one of the best QBs in the league and now has two established receivers to throw to. The Falcons struggled against the pass last year (sixth-most fantasy points allowed to QBs), and Wilson can always pick up a few extra points with his legs. Because of the matchup, he’s playable in GPPs, but he’s the perfect fit in cash if you want a “safe” quarterback while saving a few bucks off Lamar Jackson’s $38 price tag.

RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings vs. Packers ($31)

The Packers struggled against RBs virtually all of 2019, and Cook was an early reason why: In Week 2, he went for 191 total yards and a touchdown against them. He’s healthy and ready to go in his quest for a big contract extension, so we’ll gladly pay up for him and still save $8 off Christian McCaffrey’s slate-high $39 price.

RB Le’Veon Bell, Jets @ Bills ($15)

Bell is no longer exciting, and this figures to be a tough matchup. Still, getting a starting RB who averaged 20.7 touches/game last year for only $15 makes sense in cash games. If the Jets offense does anything, Bell will likely be involved, and he can always pad his stats with some late receptions. Bell’s two games against Buffalo last year are good examples of how even relatively mediocre performances can return value with this low of a price tag. In Week 1, he totaled 92 total yards, a TD, and a two-point converstion on 23 total touches (six catches), good for 20.2 Yahoo DFS points; in Week 17, he totaled 77 yards on 21 touches (five receptions), good for 10.2 points. If we can get something in the middle, we’ll be just fine with Bell as our RB2.

WR Michael Thomas, Saints vs. Buccaneers ($38)

By taking advantage of the savings on Bell, we’re able to afford Thomas, giving us the top-priced WR and a QB and RB who are tied for the second-most expensive at their respective positions. That should mean guaranteed high-level production, which is key in cash games. Thomas will likely be a popular pick, but we’ll eat the chalk with a guy who averaged 28.6 Yahoo points in two games against Tampa last season.

WR Allen Robinson, Bears @ Lions ($22)

Robinson tore up the Lions for 14 catches, 172 yards, and a touchdown in two games against them last year, and this year he won’t even have to worry about Darius Slay lining up opposite him. Detroit used it’s first-round pick on CB Jeff Okudah and signed Desmond Trufant in the offseason, so there’s some talent in the defensive backfield, but Robinson has proven he can turn his high volume of targets into fantasy points against virtually anyone. Even with Mitchell Trubisky once again under center for the Bears, Robinson feels like a value at just $22.

WR Robert Woods, Rams vs. Cowboys ($16)

Woods’ price really jumps out as you scroll through the WR list. He was up and down in the first half of last season, but over the final seven games, he averaged 11.3 targets, 7.4 receptions, and 94.7 yards. To be fair, his lone “bad” game was against the Cowboys, as he was limited to just 17 yards on four receptions, but he’s still a highly targeted receiver in a potentially potent offense. At $16, you can’t ask for much more in cash games.

TE Hayden Hurst, Falcons vs. Seahawks ($15)

Picking Hurst is a bit risky considering we’ve never seen him do much of anything in his NFL career. However, we know the Falcons love throwing to their TEs, and if Austin Hooper can become a viable TE1 in Atlanta’s offense, there’s no reason Hurst can’t be, as well. The former first-round pick of the Ravens is a good bet for six-plus targets in a game that has the third highest over/under on the Sunday slate (49 points). Generally, we’re not huge fans of mid-tier TEs, opting either to pay up for a proven stud or pay down for a matchup-based flier, but Hurst seems underpriced by at least $3 here. It doesn’t hurt that Seattle allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to TEs last season.

FLEX Chris Carson, Seahawks @ Falcons ($18)

In cash games, you can live with a QB-RB stack, even if the RB doesn’t catch a ton of passes. As with Bell, Woods, and even Hurst, Carson just jumps out as a great value. Last year, he averaged 21 touches per game, and all reports from training camp are that he looks great in his recovery from a fractured hip. He likely won’t get 20-plus touches this week, but he’s still a good bet for at least 15. We like our chances for a solid yardage day and at least a couple touchdown opportunities. If he does anything through the air, it’s just an added bonus.

DEF Los Angeles Chargers @ Bengals ($12)

We’re paying down at defense and taking a talented unit facing a rookie QB. Joe Burrow might be better than the average first-year signal-caller, but he’s still never seen a pass-rush like he’ll see from Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram and Co. on Sunday. Even with Derwin James (knee) out, the Chargers have playmakers in the defensive backfield, so there will be plenty of opportunities for sacks and turnovers.