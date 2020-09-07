Week 1 NFL picks, predictions

NFL picks and predictions are difficult enough in Week 1 of a given season when we know so little about how offseason roster changes will manifest on the field. Now we’re picking NFL games to open a season defined by changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Welcome to 2020.

Only two of the 16 games on the Week 1 NFL schedule will feature fans in the stands, as the Chiefs and Jaguars will allow a small percentage of their stadiums’ capacities to be filled. So the typical home-field advantage attached to the odds for each game is not as much of a factor.

However, team travel for away games during the coronavirus pandemic is extra stressful, so the teams scheduled to make lengthy trips in Week 1 will be the first to deal with the NFL’s extensive health and safety protocols for teams on the road.

Per tradition, the Week 1 NFL schedule begins with the defending Super Bowl champions — this year the Chiefs — hosting the Thursday night season-opener, and it ends with a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader.

Here are our Week 1 NFL picks straight up, all the way through that pair of Monday night games.

