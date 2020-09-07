Victoria Beckham ‘Panicked’ as She and David Caught Coronavirus After Partying in L.A.

Instagram

The former Spice Girls member fears that she and her husband may be ‘super-spreaders’ after several of their team come down with COVID-19 following their positive test results.

Victoria Beckham (a.k.a. Victoria Adams) and David Beckham have secretly battled coronavirus. The couple reportedly caught the virus after attending several events to celebrate the launch of the former athlete’s new soccer club in Los Angeles.

“David was on duty for his club Inter Miami, and Victoria and the family flew down to support him,” a source tells The Sun of the couple’s presence at the parties which took place in the spring. “They attended a couple of swanky networking events as David had promotional duties, and were shaking hands and kissing fans and various club dignitaries.”

“They then flew back to London, and were whisked straight to their Cotswolds mansion,” the so-called friend reveals. David and Victoria also threw a party to celebrate their son Brooklyn Beckham‘s 21st birthday on March 6, before they returned Stateside, this time to Miami for the official launch of the footballer’s MLS team.

When they returned to the U.K., “David started to feel ill and then Victoria developed a sore throat and high temperature,” the source dishes. The former Posh Spice “really panicked and made the whole family quarantine rigidly for more than two weeks.”

“At the same time, several of their team including drivers, bodyguards and assistants fell ill – a couple of them very badly so,” the source adds, noting that Victoria “was utterly petrified they might be super-spreaders, and did all she could to minimize all future risk.”

“Not only was she poorly in bed, she was also completely panicked. It was a rough few weeks,” the friend claims. The source goes on describing the situation as “an absolute nightmare scenario” for the pair.

After making full recoveries, Victoria and David checked in regularly with their team. They are believed to have sent “care packages” to at least two staff members who were particularly badly affected by the disease.

The couple has since spent the entire summer quarantining in their country manor and declined several party invites. They later had swab and antibody tests before holidaying in Greece and Italy to ensure they were safe to travel. The 46-year-old fashion designer and the 45-year-old former professional soccer player also canceled their second son Romeo Beckham‘s planned 18th birthday last weekend over fears they would break social distancing rules.

Victoria and David have not spoken up on their battle with COVID-19, but they have been showing their support for NHS workers by joining the weekly Clap For Carers initiative.