U.S. Open day eight By

© . FILE PHOTO: Tennis: US OPEN



NEW YORK () – Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Monday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4):

1330 DE MINAUR THROUGH TO LAST EIGHT IN STRAIGHT SETS

Australian 21st seed Alex de Minaur beat Canada’s Vasek Pospisil 7-6(6) 6-3 6-2 to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

De Minaur, 21, kept his composure to save four set points in the first set tiebreak and although Pospisil fired 43 winners in the match to De Minaur’s 16, the Canadian also had 48 unforced errors.

1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

Play began in New York under bright sunshine with the temperature reading 25 degrees Celsius (77°F) with an expected high of 29 degrees.